Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 10

RON WILLIAMS FROM ASTORIA, OR:

Was last week's game against Baltimore the most painful game you had to watch and then have to write about?

ANSWER: Not even close. The 1994 and 2001 AFC Championship Games – both losses coming in Pittsburgh to opponents that were big underdogs – are at the top of the list as Nos. 1 and 1a. And the Steelers were more heavily favored in both of those games than they were a week ago against the Ravens, plus the trophy presentations at the end of those added to the overall misery.

MITCHEL FALKSTROM FROM DE MOINES, IA:

I think the NFL should switch to college football's replay format and definitely make pass interference, helmet-to-helmet contact, and any other penalties that can be corrected by the replay added to the list of plays eligible for review. The NFL will review a play of a 1-yard play but not pass interference of 45 yards. What is your opinion, sir?

ANSWER: My opinion is to get better officials, make at least the referee on every crew a full-time employee, and never ever do anything that creates the need for more stoppages of play. If the officials miss too many calls, fire them and get better ones.

ROSS HUNT FROM LISBURN, NORTHERN IRELAND:

In your last Asked and Answered, you said the Steelers have been around for 83 years, and it made me wonder about the other teams. How long have the other teams/franchises been around?

ANSWER: I'm not going to list the number of seasons each of the 32 NFL franchises have been in business – that's why Google was invented – but I will tell you the ones that have been in business longer than the Steelers. The NFL considers its inaugural season as having been in 1925, and the New York Football Giants, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Chicago Cardinals – later the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals – all competed in 1925. The Boston Braves, which became the Washington Redskins joined the NFL in 1932, and the Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles came aboard in 1933.

TIM CLARK FROM WATERVLIET, MI:

Wouldn't it be better if the Steelers could trade one of their receivers or future draft picks for a big bruiser-type running back who can consistently pick up three or four yards a carry so maybe their offense would be able to stay on the field a little longer, and maybe not have to attempt as many passes, where it seems there are more things to go wrong rather than right?