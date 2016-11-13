Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 10

Let's get to it:
DERWIN JONES FROM LITTLE ROCK, AR:
What jerseys will we wear against the Cowboys?
ANSWER: The Steelers wear their black jerseys for home games, and today the Cowboys visit Heinz Field. The Steelers have worn black for every home game since Three Rivers Stadium opened in 1970.
NATALIE W. BAKER FROM RIVERDALE, GA:
As an avid Steelers' fan I'm truly concerned about the ineffective tackling. Week after week we hear, we didn't execute. What incentive, or consequence, does each individual defensive player require for execution?
ANSWER: The incentive is the same as the consequence: their job.
ANTHONY McLELLAN FROM HAMER, SC:
Will Bud Dupree and Ladarius Green play against the Cowboys this Sunday?
ANSWER: Ladarius Green was added to the active roster yesterday, and Coach Mike Tomin said he will be in uniform. Tomlin also said Bud Dupree isn't ready yet.
DYLAN STEWART FROM VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA:
My question is based on Dak Prescott's performance this season. Would you rather the Steelers face him or Tony Romo today?
ANSWER: Tony Romo was injured in a preseason game back in late August, and he hasn't played a down of football since. There has been some practice, but those were regular season practices, which aren't even to the intensity level of training camp practices, let alone regular season games. Dak Prescott has been at the helm during the Cowboys' current seven-game winning streak. Give me a rusty Romo instead of an on-a-roll Prescott. Every time.
BRIAN KEFFER FROM NEW OXFORD, PA:
Do the Steelers currently have any more Monday/Thursday/Sunday night games on their schedule? I don't know much about how games can be flexed to Sunday night, but do you think we could see that for the Steelers this year?
ANSWER: The NFL reserves the right to flex games in or out of the three Sunday time slots – 1 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. – starting with Week 5 of the regular season. This is done in conjunction with the league's broadcast partners, and in the case of the Sunday games that means CBS, FOX, and NBC, with CBS and FOX given the opportunity to protect certain matchups and keep them in their original time slots.
Anyway, as for the rest of the Steelers' schedule, the league already has announced the Nov. 20 game in Cleveland will remain a 1 p.m. kickoff; the Thanksgiving night game in Indianapolis cannot be changed; FOX protected the game against the New York Giants on Dec. 4, so that will stay a 4:25 p.m. kickoff; Steelers at Bengals on Dec. 18 already is an 8:30 p.m. kickoff; and the time of the Christmas Day game vs. the Ravens cannot change from its 4:30 p.m. kickoff. That leaves the 1 p.m. game in Buffalo on Dec. 11 and the 1 p.m. kickoff vs. the Browns at Heinz Field on Jan. 1 as potential options to be flexed to either 4:25 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.
My opinion is that both of those game will remain 1 p.m. kickoffs.
The Steelers grant the wish of a young fan from Old Forge, PA.
RON WILLIAMS FROM ASTORIA, OR:
Was last week's game against Baltimore the most painful game you had to watch and then have to write about?
ANSWER: Not even close. The 1994 and 2001 AFC Championship Games – both losses coming in Pittsburgh to opponents that were big underdogs – are at the top of the list as Nos. 1 and 1a. And the Steelers were more heavily favored in both of those games than they were a week ago against the Ravens, plus the trophy presentations at the end of those added to the overall misery.
MITCHEL FALKSTROM FROM DE MOINES, IA:
I think the NFL should switch to college football's replay format and definitely make pass interference, helmet-to-helmet contact, and any other penalties that can be corrected by the replay added to the list of plays eligible for review. The NFL will review a play of a 1-yard play but not pass interference of 45 yards. What is your opinion, sir?
ANSWER: My opinion is to get better officials, make at least the referee on every crew a full-time employee, and never ever do anything that creates the need for more stoppages of play. If the officials miss too many calls, fire them and get better ones.
ROSS HUNT FROM LISBURN, NORTHERN IRELAND:
In your last Asked and Answered, you said the Steelers have been around for 83 years, and it made me wonder about the other teams. How long have the other teams/franchises been around?
ANSWER: I'm not going to list the number of seasons each of the 32 NFL franchises have been in business – that's why Google was invented – but I will tell you the ones that have been in business longer than the Steelers. The NFL considers its inaugural season as having been in 1925, and the New York Football Giants, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Chicago Cardinals – later the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals – all competed in 1925. The Boston Braves, which became the Washington Redskins joined the NFL in 1932, and the Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles came aboard in 1933.
TIM CLARK FROM WATERVLIET, MI:
Wouldn't it be better if the Steelers could trade one of their receivers or future draft picks for a big bruiser-type running back who can consistently pick up three or four yards a carry so maybe their offense would be able to stay on the field a little longer, and maybe not have to attempt as many passes, where it seems there are more things to go wrong rather than right?
ANSWER: Are you a descendent of Woody Hayes?
JEFF CUNNANE FROM KINTNERSVILLE, PA:
This would be a perfect week for the Steelers to put in a bid for Tony Romo. Let's face it, when Ben Roethlisberger is injured the Steelers lose. Every team needs more than one quarterback, and Romo seems to have fallen from favor in Dallas. We need to win even if Ben is injured. These losses are painful. Your thoughts?
ANSWER: Excellent idea. Especially since Tim Tebow is playing minor league baseball.
ERIC HERZING FROM RIDGWAY, PA:
Your answer for the "losing to teams under .500" question needs to be printed on a billboard. Thank you for spreading the proper amount of knowledge and perspective.
ANSWER: Thanks for noticing.
JOHN CRAWFORD FROM OLATHE, KS:
How have you managed to keep your job for so long? Your commentary is about as lame as it gets. I grew up in Pittsburgh and have been a Steelers fan for 45 years. C'mon man. Can you give us Steelers fans some insights? You should be writing an obituary column for the Sun-Telegraph.
ANSWER: And there you have the other side of the argument.