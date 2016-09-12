Asked and Answered

Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 1

Sep 11, 2016 at 11:05 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

Let's get to it:

**

NOTE: Starting with this installment, there will be a third Asked and Answered each week during the season, and the questions chosen will be centered around that week's game. So if you have any questions related to game day or that week's opponent, submit them in the usual way and then look for future installments of "Asked and Answered: Game Day."**

MARCUS ORONA FROM OLYMPIA, WA:
What color jersey will the Steelers be wearing tonight in Washington against the Redskins?

ANSWER: The Steelers will wear white jerseys in tonight's game against the Redskins. Home teams get to choose which color they want to wear, and the Redskins informed the Steelers that they would be wearing their burgundy jerseys for this game.

JADON JONES FROM INDIANAPOLIS, IN:
Let's say Josh Norman locks up Antonio Brown in the first game of the season. If he does, do you think Markus Wheaton can have a repeat performance of what he did in Seattle last year when Sherman locked up Brown?

ANSWER: Markus Wheaton wasn't able to practice all week leading up to tonight's game against the Redskins at FedEx Field, and he was ruled out officially on Saturday. That means it will have to be someone else who steps up in the way I believe you are suggesting, but I wouldn't be so sure that "Josh Norman locks up Antonio Brown." All due respect to Norman, a first-team All-Pro cornerback, but with Ben Roethlisberger playing as he is right now and with the way the game is officiated nobody on this planet – except Richard Sherman when the officials are allowing him to be exceptionally grabby beyond the 5-yard chuck zone – can line up on Antonio Brown one-on-one all over the field. Personally, I hope the Redskins try it, and I am guessing there are some people in the Steelers locker room who are hoping they try it, too.

ANDREW SCHEIDT FROM WERNERSVILLE, PA:
As the Steelers prepare to open their season on a Monday night, I find myself feeling a little anxious. Perhaps it's my own misconception, but I feel like the Steelers seem to struggle with Monday and Sunday night games. What's their record for these games under Mike Tomlin?

**

PHOTOS: Steelers travel to Washington

The Steelers headed to Washington to kick off the 2016 regular season against the Washington Redskins. Travel gallery presented by Bose.

No Title
1 / 52
S Jordan Dangerfield
2 / 52

S Jordan Dangerfield

No Title
3 / 52
No Title
4 / 52
Coaching Assistant Steve Meyer
5 / 52

Coaching Assistant Steve Meyer

LB Vince Williams
6 / 52

LB Vince Williams

LB Vince Williams
7 / 52

LB Vince Williams

K Chris Boswell
8 / 52

K Chris Boswell

K Chris Boswell
9 / 52

K Chris Boswell

OT Alejandro Villanueva
10 / 52

OT Alejandro Villanueva

TE Jesse James
11 / 52

TE Jesse James

TE Jesse James
12 / 52

TE Jesse James

FB Roosevelt Nix and TE Xavier Grimble
13 / 52

FB Roosevelt Nix and TE Xavier Grimble

TE Xavier Grimble
14 / 52

TE Xavier Grimble

TE Xavier Grimble
15 / 52

TE Xavier Grimble

FB Roosevelt Nix
16 / 52

FB Roosevelt Nix

C/G Cody Wallace
17 / 52

C/G Cody Wallace

No Title
18 / 52
Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak
19 / 52

Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak

G David DeCastro and LS Greg Warren
20 / 52

G David DeCastro and LS Greg Warren

LB Anthony Chickillo
21 / 52

LB Anthony Chickillo

P Jordan Berry
22 / 52

P Jordan Berry

LB Anthony Chickillo
23 / 52

LB Anthony Chickillo

LS Greg Warren, G David DeCastro, LB Anthony Chickillo and P Jordan Berry
24 / 52

LS Greg Warren, G David DeCastro, LB Anthony Chickillo and P Jordan Berry

S Robert Golden
25 / 52

S Robert Golden

S Robert Golden
26 / 52

S Robert Golden

S Robert Golden
27 / 52

S Robert Golden

QB Landry Jones
28 / 52

QB Landry Jones

S Shamarko Thomas
29 / 52

S Shamarko Thomas

S Shamarko Thomas
30 / 52

S Shamarko Thomas

TE David Johnson
31 / 52

TE David Johnson

TE David Johnson
32 / 52

TE David Johnson

DE L.T. Walton and DE Ricardo Mathews
33 / 52

DE L.T. Walton and DE Ricardo Mathews

DE Ricardo Mathews and DE L.T. Walton
34 / 52

DE Ricardo Mathews and DE L.T. Walton

DE Cameron Heyward
35 / 52

DE Cameron Heyward

DE Cameron Heyward
36 / 52

DE Cameron Heyward

DE Cameron Heyward
37 / 52

DE Cameron Heyward

LB James Harrison
38 / 52

LB James Harrison

LB James Harrison
39 / 52

LB James Harrison

RB Daryl Richardson
40 / 52

RB Daryl Richardson

LB Steven Johnson
41 / 52

LB Steven Johnson

LB Steven Johnson
42 / 52

LB Steven Johnson

LB Jarvis Jones
43 / 52

LB Jarvis Jones

No Title
44 / 52
LB Jarvis Jones
45 / 52

LB Jarvis Jones

LB L.J. Fort, LB Arthur Moats and LB Tyler Matakevich
46 / 52

LB L.J. Fort, LB Arthur Moats and LB Tyler Matakevich

LB L.J. Fort, LB Arthur Moats and LB Tyler Matakevich
47 / 52

LB L.J. Fort, LB Arthur Moats and LB Tyler Matakevich

WR Sammie Coates, RB DeAngelo Williams and Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler
48 / 52

WR Sammie Coates, RB DeAngelo Williams and Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler

Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler, LB Arthur Moats, RB DeAngelo Williams and WR Sammie Coates
49 / 52

Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler, LB Arthur Moats, RB DeAngelo Williams and WR Sammie Coates

CB William Gay
50 / 52

CB William Gay

C/G B.J. Finney
51 / 52

C/G B.J. Finney

OT Marcus Gilbert
52 / 52

OT Marcus Gilbert

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

ANSWER: Since Mike Tomlin was hired in 2007, the Steelers are 10-2 on Monday nights, 13-8 on Sunday nights, and 5-6 on Thursday nights. Digging a little deeper into these numbers, the big difference comes in the site of the game. Both of the Steelers' losses on Mondays came on the road, four of their eight losses on Sundays came on the road, and four of their six losses on Thursdays came on the road. The road team is at a distinct disadvantage on Thursday nights, because not only is it a short week of preparation, but because the road team must be on site the day before that means it's even a shorter week for the visitors.**

ROBERT LEVENTRY FROM HAMILTON, OH:
Who do think will return punts and kickoffs for the Steelers to start the season at Washington?

ANSWER: I would have Antonio Brown as the punt returner, even though Eli Rogers handled the job throughout the preseason. I would have Brown back there because these games count, and I just believe it's silly not to use a weapon when he's available to the team. For kickoffs, I believe it will be Sammie Coates, and if Justin Gilbert is active for this game, we might see him back there, too.

DENNIS DEAO FROM GINTER, PA:
When a player gets suspended without pay, what happens to the game check? Does the owner keep it? Does the league get it?

ANSWER: For players suspended without pay, their game checks go back into the individual team's salary cap pool.

JJ BURFORD FROM LAWTON, OK:
On a non-returned kickoff that goes into the end zone, the ball comes out to the 25-yard line. What about a punt caught in the end zone or going through the end zone?

**

ANSWER: On all touchbacks, except for those on kickoffs, the ball is placed at the 20-yard line. The move to the 25-yard line was instituted as an extra incentive to reduce the number of kickoff returns, which the league believes is a dangerous play.**

PAUL NYGREN FROM ANKENY, IA:
For Steelers home games do players stay at their home the night before or stay with team somewhere? How about road games?

ANSWER: Both at home and on the road, players stay in a hotel as a team. They get to the hotel the afternoon before the game. There are meetings, meals, and then a curfew, usually at 11 p.m. the night before.

MICHAEL ROBERTS FROM CECILIA, KY:
How do you feel about our depth on defense this year?

ANSWER: My opinion on the depth this year is the same as it is on the depth every year: the hope is that the Steelers never have to get around to test it. I understand that isn't a realistic expectation, but that's how I look at it. But making an attempt to answer, compared to 2015, the depth along the defensive line has improved significantly; at linebacker, it's very good inside but took a hit outside when Bud Dupree had to go on injured reserve; at cornerback it was helped significantly by the addition of Justin Gilbert; and at safety, let's just say I hope the starters can stay healthy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Asked and Answered: Nov. 15

This photo shows which jersey the Steelers will be wearing for the Dec. 24 game vs. the Raiders

news

Asked and Answered: Nov. 13

More NFL experience, a more extensive resume made Matthew the 'Wright' man for the PK job

news

Asked and Answered: Nov. 8

The Hall of Honor Class of 2022 will be recognized at halftime of Sunday's game

news

Asked and Answered: Nov. 3

Making changes after the bye to protect Pickett's body would be a worthwhile endeavor

news

Asked and Answered: Nov. 1

Watt would rebel against any attempt to save him from playing in 'meaningless games'

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 30

On postgame advice from Art Rooney Sr., Frenchy decided to keep his secret a secret

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 25

Art Rooney and his son, Dan, were excited to make Bradshaw the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1970

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 23

Edmunds has shown consistent improvement over the course of his 5 seasons in the NFL

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 18

When Bradshaw was calling his own plays, Noll never knew for sure what was coming

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 16

Austin not only has to get healthy but also overcome the time he missed during the summer

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 13

The disparity in terms of what constitutes roughing the passer has been a problem in 2022

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 11

The NFL's scheduling formula explains why the Steelers played in Buffalo in both 2021 and 2022

Advertising