Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 1

MARCUS ORONA FROM OLYMPIA, WA:

What color jersey will the Steelers be wearing tonight in Washington against the Redskins?

ANSWER: The Steelers will wear white jerseys in tonight's game against the Redskins. Home teams get to choose which color they want to wear, and the Redskins informed the Steelers that they would be wearing their burgundy jerseys for this game.

JADON JONES FROM INDIANAPOLIS, IN:

Let's say Josh Norman locks up Antonio Brown in the first game of the season. If he does, do you think Markus Wheaton can have a repeat performance of what he did in Seattle last year when Sherman locked up Brown?

ANSWER: Markus Wheaton wasn't able to practice all week leading up to tonight's game against the Redskins at FedEx Field, and he was ruled out officially on Saturday. That means it will have to be someone else who steps up in the way I believe you are suggesting, but I wouldn't be so sure that "Josh Norman locks up Antonio Brown." All due respect to Norman, a first-team All-Pro cornerback, but with Ben Roethlisberger playing as he is right now and with the way the game is officiated nobody on this planet – except Richard Sherman when the officials are allowing him to be exceptionally grabby beyond the 5-yard chuck zone – can line up on Antonio Brown one-on-one all over the field. Personally, I hope the Redskins try it, and I am guessing there are some people in the Steelers locker room who are hoping they try it, too.

ANDREW SCHEIDT FROM WERNERSVILLE, PA:

As the Steelers prepare to open their season on a Monday night, I find myself feeling a little anxious. Perhaps it's my own misconception, but I feel like the Steelers seem to struggle with Monday and Sunday night games. What's their record for these games under Mike Tomlin?