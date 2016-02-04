Asked and Answered: Feb. 4

WILLIAM NANOOK FROM AUGUSTA, GA:

If a player is suspended during Super Bowl week and can't play in the game, does he still gets paid for the game. What do players get paid for playing in the Super Bowl?

Most suspensions in the NFL are suspensions without pay and are designated as such. If that would be the case with the player in your question, then he wouldn't be paid for the Super Bowl. The winner's share for each player in Super Bowl 50 is projected at $97,000. In that event, the loser's share would be $49,000.

ZACK FARNSWORTH FROM NEWPORT, OH:

When do players report back for next season?

According to the NFL, April 18 is the date when "Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs."

EARL CLARK FROM CRESTVIEW, FL:

I'm dismayed that the league does not rotate the playing of the Super Bowl within the group 32 cities that host the member teams. Given that a team's city, county, and state citizens sometimes finance a large part of a stadium's cost, hosting a Super Bowl would provide an outside source of tax money and lighten the load on local fan base. What might be some of the limiting factors in preventing this from happening?

The Super Bowl is the largest single sporting event on earth, and if you can imagine some of the requirements of the locality hosting the largest sporting event on earth, then you should be able to go a long way toward answering your own question. First of all, you should understand that a Super Bowl is not a one-day event; it's much more like a weeklong party. Let's start with transportation – to the host locality, and then within the confines of the host locality so that all of the visitors can attend all of the events associated with a Super Bowl. Hotels – not only enough hotel rooms within a reasonable proximity but also enough hotel rooms in categories that range from luxury to economy. Those two things alone – transportation and hotel space – eliminate probably half of the 32 NFL cities right off the bat. You also need practice facilities for the two teams. Sites for all of the events. A media center capable of handling the worldwide media that always descend on a Super Bowl. There's a whole lot more stuff that I haven't listed and I don't even realize, and so suffice it to say that your rotational plan is an impossibility.

TOM MATTHEWS FROM ORLANDO, FL:

Who did the Steelers try to sign first several years ago, Antonio Brown or Mike Wallace?

The Steelers started with Wallace, because he came into the league a year earlier as a No. 3 pick. Since Wallace was drafted earlier than Antonio Brown, his rookie contract was set to expire before Brown's. The year before his contract expired, Wallace or his agent began making noise about what they would be expecting, and the numbers being reported were in the Calvin Johnson stratosphere. Wallace wasn't that type of player, he was never going to become that type of player, and so the Steelers weren't going to pay him as if he were. I don't know that there were a lot of negotiations done with Wallace as much as there was an understanding by both sides of what it was willing to do to get a deal done. Once it became clear Wallace's number didn't fit with the Steelers' number, the team moved on.

AMY JORDAN FROM PORTLAND, ME:

I just saw Thursday Night Football has been expanded this year. I would imagine most teams hate Thursday games, because it means a short work week. Is the reason they don't try Friday games because it's high school football night? If so, that's crazy. Are there any restrictions, such as if a team plays Monday it could not play Thursday? Or do they try not to schedule teams to travel cross-country on a short week? Or does the NFL not care at all how hard short weeks are on teams?