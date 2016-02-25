Asked and Answered: Feb. 25

ANSWER: I hope they don't spend a No. 3 pick on "a true nose tackle," because I disagree with your basic premise. The Steelers utilize their base 3-4 alignment less than one-third of the time, and so "a true nose tackle" no longer plays very many snaps per game. As soon as an opponent brings a third wide receiver onto the field, the Steelers go into sub-package football, and the majority of the sub-packages do not contain a nose tackle. Spending a third-round pick on a defensive lineman is something to be considered, but I believe the player should be more like Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt than "a true nose tackle."**

JOHNNY JOHNSON FROM STAFFORD, TX:

Just how difficult is the position of long-snapper? Seems like it should be a spot where a guy can snap and play another position as well.

ANSWER: Long-snapping is easy, until the game-winning field goal attempt sails wide because the snap was either slow or off-line. Long-snapping, which typically refers to punts, and short-snapping, which refers to placement kicks, are timed to one-hundredths of a second, and one tenth-of-a-second can be the difference between making an NFL roster and being out of football. Also, NFL snappers are expected to put the ball on the spot designated by the holder every time. EVERY TIME. Rain, cold, windy. EVERY TIME. And the best ones also shoot the ball back there right on the spot but also with the proper spin so that when the holder puts the ball on the ground the laces already are facing the way the kicker wants them. Did I mention that all of this is expected EVERY TIME? Saving a roster spot is a nice idea, but in those situations when a game is going to be decided by a kick, I want Greg Warren standing over the football, not a backup guard, or a No. 3 tight end, or whatever position that extra guy on the roster is actually playing.

BRIAN PILE FROM GOLETA, CA:

Why do the Steelers not put the player's uniform numbers on the front of the helmets in preseason games when they are there for the regular season games?