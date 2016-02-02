Asked and Answered: Feb. 2

ROGER HALECKY FROM LOS ANGELES, CA:

We know that the Steelers plan to keep their assistant coaches for 2016, but how do coaches' contracts work? Is there a salary cap? Are there signing bonuses or extra incentives that aren't talked about? Can the Rooneys pay as much as they'd like for a coach?

There is no salary cap for coaches' contracts – and that includes the head coach. Coaches' contracts typically are guaranteed, which means if a coach gets fired with time remaining on his contract he gets paid until the contract expires, with a possible exception coming if a fired coach with years left on a contract with one NFL team gets a job with another NFL team. In that case, the coach's former NFL team would be required only to make up whatever difference in salary between what the coach was making before getting fired and what he's making after getting fired. Also, there can be incentives included in coaches' contracts.

JIM ZAWATSKI FROM PITTSBURGH, PA:

Most offseasons loosely follow a plan of restructuring contracts to shed salary, resigning in-house free agents, adding lower profile/cost outside free agents, and building the core of the team through the draft. Does an offseason of re-signing Steve McLendon, Will Gay, and either Kelvin Beachum or Ramon Foster, plus adding a fourth rotational defensive lineman (call it a Cam Thomas do-over), plus adding a productive rotational outside linebacker to be William Gay's replacement during free agency so that the team would be set up to infuse young talent in the secondary and at tight end through the draft seem like a reasonable expectation?

All that as a reasonable expectation? No. Absolutely not. That's barely possible, let alone reasonable. You're talking about re-signing three, maybe four starters, identifying a productive defensive lineman and outside linebacker in free agency and then being able to come to contract agreements with both of them in addition to re-signing those starters, and then getting lucky enough to draft defensive backs and a tight end who are going to develop into starting-caliber players, and you want to call all of that a reasonable expectation? Glad I don't work for you. Because even if you found all of those guys, even if all of those guys actually exist, negotiating contracts with the free agents where they are satisfied financially and it all works under the Steelers' salary cap, and then being able to be lucky enough for the draft to unfold in a way where it allows for the selection of more than one cornerback or safety plus a tight end cannot be called a reasonable expectation. I put the odds at all of that happening as somewhere close to the odds of hitting that recent $1.5 billion Powerball.

JACK G. FOSTER FROM HELENA, MT:

You make me laugh at replies to some of the craziest questions. I've been looking for articles about how Antonio Brown's concussion protocol has been going. I either missed it or it hasn't been reported?