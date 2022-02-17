Asked and Answered: Feb. 17

DON STITZENBERG FROM LONGBOAT KEY, FL: I have been a Steelers fan since my grade school days in the 1950s. I remember my excitement of listening to Steelers games on the radio, and a defensive back named Jack Butler seemed to intercept a pass in every game. Was he really that good, or did my childhood enthusiasm exaggerate his actual performance? ANSWER: Jack Butler was really that good, and the numbers prove the point. In 104 career games, Jack Butler had 52 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries for a total of 62 takeaways. That means Butler averaged one interception in every other game he played, and it's also worth remembering that the era in which Butler played the NFL was still very much a run-first league. In the 1957 and 1958 seasons, as an example, Butler had a combined 19 interceptions, and in those same seasons, there were only three quarterbacks (one in 1957 and two in 1958) who attempted as many as 300 passes the whole year. Butler was a takeaway machine, and legend is that on the occasions when he had to come up and make a tackle after a reception, he was a punishing tackler.

RON WILLIAMS FROM ASTORIA, OR: If it was up to you and only you, would you retire the Steelers' No. 7 jersey?

ANSWER: If it were up to me and only me, there would be no more jerseys retired by the Steelers. None. Here's why: Of the 27 players and contributors the Steelers have sent to Canton, eight players and Chuck Noll were elected in their first year of eligibility. Nine of the 27 players have four Super Bowl rings apiece. Assuming Ben Roethlisberger is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, he will be the ninth Steelers player to earn the designation of first-ballot Hall of Famer, and on his resume will be two Super Bowl championships. The Steelers retired Ernie Stautner's No. 70 in 1964, back in the franchise's dark ages before it had won so much as a single playoff game, and because of that he's an outlier for the purposes of this discussion. Joe Greene's No. 75 was retired because he was recognized by the Rooney family and his teammates as the transcendent player in the history of the franchise, the one most individually responsible for the Steelers becoming one of the storied franchises in the history of the National Football League. Greene is the most dynamic and significant player in Steelers history, more significant than any other. OK, then how does the pecking order line up behind Greene? Just at quarterback, is it Roethlisberger or Terry Bradshaw? Doesn't Franco Harris deserve recognition for being the guy to carry the offense to its first division title, its first playoff appearance, its first postseason win (the Immaculate Reception), and its first two Lombardi trophies? What about the defense? Jack Ham and Mel Blount were both players who transformed the way defense was played in the NFL. The only way the NFL could figure out a way to deal with Blount's dominance was to make a rule limiting it. Jack Lambert? And what about Roethlisberger's teammate, Troy Polamalu? There's no way the Steelers could retire all of those jersey numbers, so how do they choose? Loving all of those great players equally, in the same kind of way parents love all of their children equally, is the best way to go, in my opinion. Joe Greene is a category unto himself, and his jersey was retired? As for the rest, they all should be treated as equals. But how to acknowledge all of those equals? That's why the Steelers came up with the Hall of Honor.