Asked and Answered: Dec. 7

PETER BUNGO FROM CORAL SPRINGS, FL: Do you think the Steelers will try to draft Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett? Mason Rudolph is absolutely not the answer at quarterback - he has an average arm at best and never will have the command needed to quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers. What is your opinion on the quarterback situation?

ANSWER: My opinion on the quarterback situation as things stand right now is how comical it is that fans believe they are qualified to make such blanket statements as "he has an average arm at best and never will have the command needed to quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers" and feel confident they are correct. I don't have a rooting interest in this; I don't know conclusively whether Mason Rudolph will be a capable starting quarterback if given the opportunity, or whether Kenny Pickett is a savior-in-waiting, or even if the Steelers are looking to spend a premium pick on a quarterback during the 2022 NFL Draft, but there is one thing about which I am pretty confident. And that is if we were back at the time when Landry Jones was the Steelers backup and Mason Rudolph was in college, I would be hearing from fans asking whether the Steelers would try to draft Rudolph. And before you scoff at fans wanting the team to draft Rudolph, here are his college statistics: in 42 games, he completed 915-of-1,447 (63.2 percent) for 13,618 yards, with 92 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, and a rating of 107.7 if calculated using the NFL's criteria. As a comparison, Pickett has played 52 college games and has completed 1,045-of-1,674 (62.4 percent) for 12,303 yards, with 81 touchdowns, 32 interceptions, and a rating of 92.9 if calculated using the NFL's criteria. At a different time, you would be writing to Asked and Answered and suggesting the Steelers look into an Oklahoma State quarterback with great college statistics.

MIKE FEDERICO FROM COLLIERVILLE, TN: On the Ravens' final offensive possession, T.J. Watt caused Lamar Jackson to fumble the ball behind the line of scrimmage, and the ball rolled out of bounds. Does that count as a sack?

ANSWER: On that play, T.J. Watt was credited with a sack and a forced fumble.

CHRIS TIMMONS FROM WINSTON SALEM, NC: Do you think Carolina needs to move on from Coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and then draft a quarterback in the first round in the upcoming draft?

ANSWER: I thought it was a rule that any and every NFL team that lost two games in a row and hadn't clinched a playoff spot already was required to fire the coach, the offensive coordinator, and pick a quarterback in the first round of the next draft. That is, based on the volume of submissions I've been getting either suggesting or "demanding" the Steelers do just that.

WESLEY PLANTHABER FROM HUNTINGDON, PA: You referenced the start of the 1989 season and the losses to Cleveland and Cincinnati by a combined 92-10 in a recent Asked and Answered. I think that was the year Chuck Noll was the talk of the league for the Coach of the Year Award. If memory serves me correctly, Coach Noll, the greatest coach of his time in my opinion, never did win the award. Am I correct on that?

ANSWER: You are not correct, and that's because there are several different versions of the NFL Coach of the Year Award. There is the Associated Press version, which is the most commonly referenced and recognized version; the UPI version, which was discontinued in 1996; the Sporting News version; the Pro Football Weekly version, which was discontinued in 2008; and the Maxwell Football Club version, which was discontinued in 2018. In 1989, Chuck Noll was voted the Maxwell Football Club Coach of the Year Award, the only time he was so recognized.

ROB JAMES FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: What happened at the end of Chuck Noll's tenure as head coach? He seemed to field mediocre team after team. When Bill Cowher got hired, the team seemed to play like a ball of fire. Did the game pass Noll by? Did his message get stale? With all due respect to Cowher, his career accomplishments pale in comparison to Noll's, yet he seemed to excel with the same players who largely had failed Noll.

ANSWER: Wow, this is something different. A submission to Asked and Answered implying that Bill Cowher won with Chuck Noll's players. And just to put some names to the players who were on the roster when Cowher was hired in 1992:

WRs: Ernie Mills, Jeff Graham, Dwight Stone

OL: Dermontti Dawson, Tunch Ilkin, John Jackson, Carlton Haselrig, Justin Strzelczyk

TE: Eric Green, Adrian Cooper

QBs: Neil O'Donnell, Bubby Brister

HBs: Barry Foster, Leroy Thompson, Warren Williams

FBs: Merril Hoge

DL: Gerald Williams

LBs: Greg Lloyd, David Little, Hardy Nickerson, Bryan Hinkle, Jerry Olsavsky, Jerrol Williams

CBs: Rod Woodson, D.J. Johnson

S: Carnell Lake, Larry Griffin, Gary Jones

PK: Gary Anderson