Asked and Answered: Dec. 5

ZACH RAVES FROM SCOTTSDALE, AZ: In the Dec. 2 installment of Asked and Answered you mentioned about the drafts in the 1970s that "a team had unlimited rights to every player it drafted." Can you explain this please and how it differs from current drafts?

ANSWER: In the era before the NFL adopted free agency tied to a salary cap – pre-1993 – once a player was drafted by an NFL team and then signed to his rookie contract, that player was the property of that team largely for the entirety of his career, unless he was cut or traded by the team that drafted him. So, when the Steelers used the first overall pick of the 1970 Draft on Terry Bradshaw, they could have allowed him to sit on the bench for three years before putting him on the field without concerning themselves with exercising a fifth-year option or potentially losing him via free agency. Knowing that a player had no freedom of movement during his career was a huge advantage for teams during the era before unrestricted free agency. None of those Hall of Fame players from the 1970s – Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Mike Webster – had any opportunity to shop their services on the open market. Think about that for a minute.

VINCE AZZARELLO FROM WEIRTON, WV: All this talk about music in the locker room reminded me of the story about Joe Greene settling a debate years ago over of music being played in the locker room. I forget where I read it, but I was hoping you may know and could share with your readers how he handled the issue.

ANSWER: You read it on Steelers.com, contained in a column I wrote to commemorate Joe Greene's 75th birthday, which was celebrated on Sept. 24, 2021. Here is the relevant section of that column:

"As to why Greene deserves to be recognized as the most influential player in Steelers history has to do with the way he commanded respect in the team's locker room where he served as the de facto sergeant-at-arms. Greene was the player extension of Coach Chuck Noll, and he made certain everyone in there stayed on point when it came to Noll's message.

"To illustrate this, I turn to Myron Cope, who related the following anecdote in his memoir, titled, "Double Yoi!" It begins with an introduction/portrait by Cope of Ernie "Fats" Holmes, and then what follows is Holmes' interaction with the Steelers' unquestioned team leader.

"Fats weighed about 300 pounds in an era when 300-pound football players remained rare. He favored Courvoisier, a French cognac, and was known to swill it down like beer. Also, players throughout the NFL knew him as, well, temperamental and no man to trifle with … From his right tackle position in the Steel Curtain, Fats half-defeated his opponents before they threw their first block. He lined up and straightaway announced to the man opposite him, 'I'm gonna kick your ass' …

"Greene, who had come from college football nicknamed Mean Joe Greene, was the only Steeler Fats feared. On the morning of home games, a stereo blared music through the locker room, but Jack Hart, who carried the title of field manager, routinely turned off the stereo a half-hour before the squad took the field for warmups. On one Sunday morning when Hart switched off the stereo, Fats lumbered across the room and switched it back on. Hart said, 'Ernie, you know it's orders the stereo is turned off' – and once more turned it off. Fats again turned it on. At this point, Joe Greene arose from his stool. He tore the stereo's wiring out of the wall. That was that."

CHARLES GOLLMAR FROM KENNESAW, GA: One of the theories at the beginning of the season was that it would take time for the offensive line to gel and improve, and for fans to be patient. From my admittedly uneducated perspective, it feels like it has been a bit of a roller coaster ride, with good stretches interspersed with bad ones. With two-thirds of the season over, do you think the offensive line has shown the expected improvement as the season progressed, or is it a longer-term process than one season?

ANSWER: I don't know what the "expected improvement" was supposed to look like, but speaking for myself, what I believed was that the offensive line would look better by Halloween than it did when the season opened. I think to some degree that came true, but as you mentioned in your question, it hasn't been a consistent improvement. I also believe that anyone who expected five new offensive linemen – either new players or players at different positions than 2020 (and with the rookie center having been a guard in college) – would only need one season to become a solid NFL group was looking at things overly optimistically. Such a wholesale rebuild should be expected to take more than one season.

JARRETT RICKERDS FROM KNOXVILLE, MD: How important do you think it will be for the 2021 rookies to get an offseason with a legit nutrition plan and NFL caliber strength and conditioning program? I know Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green have been subjected to a lot of criticism, but they have a lot of upside, and it is never an overnight fix. Could there also be a potential to add/draft another lineman to help accelerate the youth movement on the line in 2022?

ANSWER: Obviously, an offseason under an NFL program of nutrition and strength training can be a big help to the development of these young offensive linemen, and I think it's just as obvious the Steelers will add some new pieces to the group during the offseason, whether it be veteran free agents or draft picks.

DEREK LUCAS FROM CLAYTON, GA: I misheard the announcers last week during the Browns-Ravens game and thought one of them said the teams played each other again this week. That got me wondering, have any teams been scheduled to play back-to-back, except for the last week of the regular season and then during the first round of playoffs?

ANSWER: Not in the modern era.