Asked and Answered: Dec. 31

Using the wonderful Profootballreference.com, and not promising I didn't make at least a couple of small mistakes, this is what I found: Tomlin is 46-16 against teams ending the season with a losing record, and 34-10 against the really bad teams. He is 25-23 against teams ending the season with a winning record, and 19-21 against the really good teams.

Cowher was 43-18 against losing teams and 31-15 against the really bad teams (both slightly worse than Tomlin). Against winning teams, he was 22-24 and 15-17, both slightly worse than Tomlin.

And a couple of things those romanticizing the past may not remember: the very good 1997 Steelers team (11-5 AFC Central Division champions and the host of the AFC Championship Game) lost at home to a 6-10 Cowboys team – 37-7 in the home opener – and another game to a 6-9-1 Eagles team – 23-20. The following year, which was 1998, the Bengals won three games, and two of those were against the Steelers.

Not a question, but just a note to say thanks for pushing back on those trying to make an issue of the Steelers losing to "bad teams" or "teams with losing records." Looking at the final odds going into each game in 2015, the loss to the Ravens last Sunday was the first time all season that the Steelers lost a game in which they were favored. And by the way, they won four times when the other team was favored: at St. Louis, at San Diego, vs. Arizona, and at Cincinnati. People may forget that even though Baltimore came to Heinz Field with an 0-3 record for the game on Oct. 1, the Ravens were favored. The Ravens were healthy, coming off a strong 2014 season, and their losses were in close games. And the Steelers just lost Ben Roethlisberger to a knee injury in St. Louis the previous Sunday and had a very short week to prepare Mike Vick. And Kansas City was favored in that Oct. 25 game in Arrowhead Stadium, even with a 1-5 record, because the Chiefs were at home, many still saw them as a contender despite their poor start, and Landry Jones was making his first NFL start at quarterback. Also, almost all the top teams this season have lost at least once when favored: Seattle lost twice to the Rams, the Patriots lost to the Eagles, etc. There is simply not an issue here with the Steelers. All of the injury factors considered, they have done well to hopefully finish 10-6, which normally gets you into the playoffs, but quite unfortunately they are contending for Wild Card spots with teams on freakish win streaks: five in a row for the Jets and nine in a row for the Chiefs.

An interesting take, because even though the NFL makes every attempt to distance itself from gambling, there is no question that the popularity of the sport with bettors contributes to the consistently high television ratings the games deliver for the league's broadcast partners.