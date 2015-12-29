Asked and Answered: Dec. 29

TERRY SUCHMA FROM SOUTHPORT, N.C.:

Why is tackling by the hair legal? It would seem to present similar injury risk as grabbing the facemask and horse-collar tackling.

According to NFL rules, a player's hair is considered part of the uniform, and therefore using it to tackle a player is legal. Troy Polamalu once was tackled by grabbing onto the hair flowing out of the back of his helmet, just as DeAngelo Williams was in Baltimore. It is legal. Why it's legal is a question only the NFL could answer.

TONY SIMPSON FROM BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM:

What is our record over the last five years (home and away) against teams with a losing record, and how do you fix it?

I have no idea, and I don't have the kind of free time it would take to undertake such a research project. Maybe you do, but I don't. And here's a question for you: The Steelers lost in Kansas City this season to a Chiefs team that was 1-5 at the time. Today, the Chiefs are 10-5, and so how do you categorize them?

MICHAEL BALABAN FROM CHARLESTON, S.C.:

First time writing in. Looking back through the last three years, on ESPN's website, we have played a team with a losing record 26 times and have only won 10 of those games for a .385 winning percentage. The notion that we play down to competition is somewhat backed up by the statistics. At what point do Mike Tomlin and the Rooneys address this and make a change? I'm not saying Tomlin needs to be fired, but when will the Rooneys or Tomlin have enough of this ineptitude? What do you attribute this to?

I'm not going to dispute your facts, because I have no interest in doing the work to check them, but I did look up a couple of things that I would like to point out: In 2014, the Steelers lost to the Ravens in Baltimore on a Thursday night during Week 2 of the schedule. The previous week, the Ravens lost to Cincinnati, so when the Steelers played them in Week 2, they were a team with a losing record. Those Ravens went on to finish 10-6 and make the playoffs. Same situation in 2013, but only this time it was the Bengals. The Steelers visited the 0-1 Bengals in Week 2 of the 2013 season and lost, and that Cincinnati team finished 11-5 and won the AFC North. Under your scenario, and the statistics you cite on ESPN.com, both the 2014 Ravens and the 2013 Bengals were teams with "losing records," which is mathematically accurate but also paints a distorted picture of what they turned out to be. Same thing this year with the Chiefs, a 1-5 team at one time but now a 10-5 juggernaut suddenly being anointed as "the team nobody wants to face in the playoffs."