Asked and Answered: Dec. 26

TIM GAYDOSH FROM MOUNT AIRY, MD: As detailed in the Dec. 23 Asked and Answered, the sack totals from those early days of the NFL (pre-1982 before sacks became a recognized statistic), especially the freakish numbers Deacon Jones put up, are more impressive, not only because of the number of games but also because of the nature of the game back then. Nobody was dropping back 40 times a game back then so, while I'm not one to go calculate it, the sacks per drop back/attempt had to be ridiculously off the charts.

ANSWER: I'm with you 100 percent on that. As an example, Deacon Jones posting (unofficial) totals of 26 sacks in 1967, 24 sacks in 1968, and 173.5 sacks in 191 career games during the 1960s and 1970s are incredible feats that speak to his greatness as a defensive end. And I'm not one to calculate it, either.

One quick Deacon Jones anecdote that exhibits the kind of intimidating force he must have been in his prime, and the absolute disdain he had for "pretty-boy" quarterbacks throughout his life:

Some years ago, there was a roundtable discussion among about a half-dozen Hall of Fame players that I believe was televised either by ESPN or NFL Network. At one point, the issue came up regarding how the NFL has made things tougher on the defense with rules changes and the way the game is officiated, and Steve Young started to make a speech about how offense is what drives the popularity of the sport, how offense is behind the explosion of interest in the NFL, and how fans pay to watch offense. Jones interrupted him, fixed him with a stare that could have bucked the knees of a professional football player 30-some years earlier, and snarled, "They'd pay to watch me put you in the hospital."

That's why when the subject of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is brought up, I often wonder how most of the guys traditionally on that list nowadays would have fared had they played in an era when the most important part of their job was knowing where guys like Deacon Jones were at all times and understanding the referee wasn't going to be there to bail them out if they didn't.

MICHAEL DICKIE FROM ABILENE, TX: What do you think the probability is that James Washington will be back with the Steelers next year?

ANSWER: That's a tough one. My opinion is that the Steelers aren't as deep and talented at wide receiver as many thought coming out of training camp, including me, and maybe even as the Steelers believed. Diontae Johnson clearly is the team's best wide receiver; and JuJu Smith-Schuster can become an unrestricted free agent in March. I think James Washington could enhance his status among the Steelers receivers by what he does in these final three games of the regular season, but then it becomes a question of whether Washington wants to re-sign with the Steelers even if the team is interested in re-signing him.

JC CHUTA FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: In the third quarter of the win over the Titans on Dec. 19, after having scored a touchdown, Ben Roethlisberger was filmed walking into the tunnel and then seen seated on the steps with his head down. I have not heard of what might have happened, other than CBS' Tony Romo speculating on a Tim Tebow moment. Has anyone asked Ben about it?

ANSWER: During Ben Roethlisberger's regular media session during the week leading up to the game in Kansas City. he was asked about that. This was his answer: "Oh, that was a misconstrued photo. It was not even close to what people think. And I don't need to get into what it was, but it was not a moment of thinking about anything. It's just a classic, someone got a shot of something that was nothing that everyone thought it was."

MAX PENNELL FROM HARRISBURG, PA: Looking at the Steelers remaining three games of this regular season, how many wins do you believe it will take for them to win the AFC North or secure a Wild Card berth in the playoffs?

ANSWER: Please understand this is a guess, but I believe the Steelers' best chance to get into the playoffs is by winning the division, because by the end of the regular season Indianapolis, the Chargers, and Buffalo will be impediments to securing a Wild Card spot. Progressing from there, I think the Steelers have a decent chance to win the AFC North if they can get to nine wins, because the tie then could work in their favor because if any or all of the other division teams are at nine wins, they would all have seven losses while the tie would mean the Steelers would finish with only six losses.

KEVIN MCDEVITT FROM WHITEHALL, PA: One of the things for which I am most thankful this year is that I got to have breakfast with Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley, a table for six at J&J's Diner this past spring. I had gotten to know Tunch from several fan events, and while he was struggling a bit at the time, I had no idea it would be the last time I would see him. I've heard this part of the Immaculate Reception call 1,000 times: "Out of nowhere came Franco Harris, riding a white stallion, down the field …" Can you tell me who made this call, and his history with the Steelers?

ANSWER: The radio play-by-play announcer for the Steelers at the time of the Immaculate Reception was Jack Fleming, and that was his voice you have heard "1,000 times." Fleming first was known as "The Voice of the Mountaineers" for the work he did as West Virginia University's football and basketball announcer during the periods of 1947–1959, 1962–1969, and 1974–1996. Fleming was the Steelers radio play-by-play announcer from 1965–1993 when he worked alongside Myron Cope, who was the color analyst.

**CAROL YASTER FROM BLUE BELL, PA: I don't have a question, but I wanted to tell you how much I enjoy Asked and Answered. I have learned a lot from your answers, and sometimes they are genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, which is a very good thing. Thank you for sharing your knowledge, and Happy Holidays to you and yours.

JOE ASHER FROM TAMPA, FL: No question this time. Just wishing you, your staff, and all your families the merriest of Christmases. Thanks for all you do.

JAMES PHEASANT FROM ENFIELD, CT: No question. Just a great, big thank-you for all you give to us on this forum and wishing you and your family a very blessed Christmas.**