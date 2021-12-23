Asked and Answered: Dec. 23

BRYAN CLARK FROM SAN ANTONIO, TX: Is T.J. Watt the best pass rusher ever? Show us some pertinent stats, please, and give us your opinion. MVP seems a lock this year.

ANSWER: Why does it always have to go immediately to the extreme? "Is T.J. Watt the best pass-rusher ever?" "Is Kenny Pickett the next coming of Dan Marino?" Can't we just acknowledge and enjoy the season T.J. Watt is having and hope for the best that he gets recognized as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year? Best pass-rusher ever? MVP? Come on. You want pertinent statistics? OK, Watt currently has 67 career sacks, and the NFL's all-time leader is Bruce Smith with 200. Reggie White is No. 2 with 198. Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O'Neal are tied for 14th with 132.5. The Steelers' all-time franchise leader is James Harrison with 80.5. The all-time sack leader among any player ever to wear the Steelers uniform is Kevin Greene, who's No. 3 all-time with 160. T.J. Watt isn't even leading his childhood home in sacks, because his brother, J.J. Watt has 102. And the only thing that's a lock about this year's MVP Award is that it will be won by an offensive player, because in the 64 times the Associated Press has handed out the NFL MVP Award since 1957, only three of the winners have played a position other than quarterback or running back. In 1971, Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page won; in the strike-shortened 1982 season, Washington placekicker Mark Moseley won; and in 1986, Giants outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor won. Watt is having a great season; he's the Steelers best defensive player; he should be voted first-team All-Pro for the third time; and he's the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Let's stick with those.

ROGER MURRAY FROM TUCSON, AZ: How important is it for a veteran, future Hall of Famer like Ben Roethlisberger to get reps during the week at practice? Do you think Ben's lack of practice is the reason for his slow starts? He seems to be, at least this year more than any other year, a second-half quarterback.

ANSWER: The guy is 39 years old, has played 18 seasons and 246 games leading up to this week, and he has taken a physical beating. So, you think the answer to that is to have him taking more practice repetitions on Wednesdays during the season? Why is it all Ben Roethlisberger's fault for the offense's sluggishness in the first half? Go back to 2018 – the most recent season when Roethlisberger wasn't surrounded by young and inexperienced players – when he had starting wide receivers who caught 215 combined passes, two tight ends who caught 80 more, a 1,000-yard rusher, an offensive line that allowed 24 sacks in 16 games, and a veteran NFL offensive coordinator. During that season, the Steelers scored 236 points in the first halves of games, an average of 14.8 points per first half per game. They scored at least two touchdowns in the first half in 11 of their 16 games, and only once were they shut out in a first half. Roethlisberger wasn't practicing on Wednesdays that season, either.

BRIAN FIORE FROM SUAMICO, WI: In a situation like the one that occurred on the Titans final drive where the ball appeared to be spotted closer to the line to gain than it should have been, had the officials ruled it a first down, would Coach Mike Tomlin have been able to challenge the call, contending the ball was spotted incorrectly?

ANSWER: Because that play happened with less than two minutes remaining in the half, all reviews are originated from the booth. Coach Mike Tomlin would not have been able to challenge the play, and neither would Coach Mike Vrabel.