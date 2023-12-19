Asked and Answered: Dec. 19

JOSHUA LEWIS FROM WINCHESTER, IN: I've been watching a lot of YouTube highlights lately, reminiscing on the "Killer Bs", and one thing I kept noticing was the deep passing from Ben Roethlisberger, and that seems to be missing from the offense this season. Do you think that's an indictment of the offensive personnel? Or the scheme?

ANSWER: Or maybe it's a result of the Steelers not having a generational, first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback anymore. Did you ever consider that?

NICHOLAS PELCHAR FROM PURCELLVILLE, VA: What do you make of the rumors that the Steelers are going to trade for Justin Fields? He is very unimpressive in Chicago and Kenny Pickett needs time to develop.

ANSWER: Sorry, but I immediately zone out whenever I read the word "rumors."

PAUL SHARENKO FROM GLENMONT, NY: Do you anticipate an NFL team assigned to London or another European city that will compete in the United States, or do you think the goal is to eventually start a separate NFL league that would compete overseas?

ANSWER: I don't really have any reliable information on the NFL's plans for expansion franchises or relocated franchises in Europe, but it seems there would be a lot of issues attached to any attempt to include a team that would be based in Europe within the current structure of the NFL. For the purposes of this discussion, let's pretend the Jacksonville franchise would be relocated to London, as an example. Players and coaches and staff all would have to live in London, and I imagine a lot of staff would have to relocate there. Again, keeping with the Jacksonville franchise moving to London example, the other teams currently in that division are Houston, Tennessee, and Indianapolis. Those three teams having to travel to London each season wouldn't be nearly the hardship that the London franchise would experience in having to travel to Houston, Tennessee, and Indianapolis every year, along with the other five or six road trips to current NFL cities during a typical regular season. There also would be preseason game travel with 90-player rosters, too. I'm sure there are smarter people working on this and there could be a way to make it work, but right now I think the more logical long-range approach would be to have a separate European League of American Football.

DANIEL GEISSINGER FROM LEHIGHTON, PA: The NFL has been emphasizing quarterback safety with changes to what is ruled as "roughing the passer." There have been some sketchy roughing the passer flags and some missed that were legitimate. There have been many quarterback injuries this season. How many injuries were actually caused by roughing the passer and how many just occurred during the process of a football play? I am questioning the stricter rules and whether they do any good vs the value of the penalty?

ANSWER: Here are some facts I can verify: There have been 56 different quarterbacks who started games this season, and last season that number was 68. I believe the NFL sees that number as too many, and so initiatives to protect quarterbacks are likely to be expanded, in my opinion, and officials will be instructed to enforce those initiatives strictly and erring on the side of protecting the quarterback will be viewed favorably. I can't tell you how many quarterback injuries have been caused by instances of legitimate roughing the passer, but I believe the rules and enforcement of those rules are going to be even stricter moving forward.

BILL ANDERSEN FROM LOUISVILLE, KY: Ernie Holmes was a great player for the Steelers back in the 1970s. After he got into trouble for shooting at that helicopter, how many games did he play after that incident?

ANSWER: Ernie Holmes entered the NFL as the Steelers' second pick in the eighth round (203rd overall) of the 1971 NFL Draft from Texas Southern. Initially a backup to Ben McGee on the defensive line, it was believed Holmes would take over the spot at defensive tackle alongside Joe Greene when McGee retired after the 1972 season. But in March 1973, Holmes was arrested for that incident you referenced in your question regarding the helicopter. After that incident, Holmes played in 67 more regular season games for the Steelers and that included 57 starts. In the playoffs he played in 10 more games for the Steelers and that included 9 starts. Before the 1978 season, Holmes was traded to Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers cut him during training camp. Holmes played three games in 1978 for the New England Patriots, and then he retired.

SHAWN BITTNER FROM JACKSONVILLE, NC: We signed Myles Jack to the practice squad after cutting him before the season. He is counting $3.25 million in dead money against the Steelers salary cap this year. If the Steelers activate him from the practice squad, does his old salary number come into play, either as a game check or reduction in dead money?

ANSWER: Once Myles Jack was released during the 2023 offseason, that closed the book on the contract with the Steelers you referenced in your question. Signing him to the practice squad was a completely unrelated transaction, and it would be another unrelated transaction if he is activated to the 53-man roster.