Asked and Answered: Dec. 19

Let's get to it:

DONNIE BROWN FROM VAN BUREN, ME: Joe Greene is likely the greatest Steelers player of all time, and also a man I would never cross, so I seek his forgiveness for this question. Did Joe Greene really once attempt to quit the team midseason?

ANSWER: During the time I was helping Dan Rooney by doing some interviews for his book, titled, "Dan Rooney: My 75 Years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL," one of the interviews I was scheduled to do was with Joe Greene. During that interview, Greene was very candid, and this is the story he told me about the latter part of the 1974 NFL regular season: "I remember when we lost to Houston in late November (actually, Dec. 1), and we got beat up pretty good on our home field. I was despondent about it. It was two years removed from the Immaculate Reception when we then lost in the AFC Championship Game in 1972, and then we lost in the first round of the playoffs in 1973. I wanted to be like the Miami Dolphins and the people who were winning. I'll never forget that Monday night after we lost to the Oilers, it was the Dolphins vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (on Monday Night Football), and I watched the whole game. I watched the Dolphins methodically kill them – run the ball (for 196 yards), pass the ball (for 188 yards and two touchdowns), no mistakes, do the things you were coached to do, no penalties. I thought, that's what I want us to be like. I came into our team meeting on Tuesday (at Three Rivers Stadium), and I didn't really like what I was hearing, so I went and cleaned out my locker and walked to my car, which was parked out front. As I was walking, I realized I was doing this, but I really didn't want to do this. (Receivers coach) Lionel Taylor saw me, and he came and sat in the car with me. We talked, and I got it all off my chest in terms of how I thought we should play, and how we were just not doing things the right way, in my mind. It was probably a lot of ranting and raving, but he talked me into coming back. I was happy he did that. I knew I was going to leave, but I didn't want to. I didn't tell anybody; I just did it. When I came back in there, my resolve was more entrenched, and what it manifested itself into was a renewed vigor in practice. What I still recall about that time was how we practiced. Then it just flowed over into the ballgames."

The 1974 Steelers won the final two games of the 1974 regular season to finish 10-3-1, and then in the first round of the playoffs they defeated the Buffalo Bills, 32-14, to set up a trip to Oakland for the AFC Championship Game because the Raiders had defeated the two-time defending champion Miami Dolphins, 28-26. Back to Greene:

"We played Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs, and that's when we really introduced the Stunt 4-3 (defensive alignment). We were desperate to stop O.J. Simpson, who had put up almost 200 yards rushing the last time he played against us. The reason we had been losing in the playoffs was because other teams were running the football on us. Miami did in 1972, and Oakland did it in 1973. It was the commitment that we collectively felt.

"The thing that really, really gave us the impetus and the mind-set, and gave us – as Chuck always said – the refuse-to-be-denied attitude – came on the Monday after we beat Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs in 1974. People on the outside would always hear things like the refuse-to-be-denied attitude and call them a cliché, but to us it was real. But anyway, we were sitting in the (team meeting) room over at the stadium, and Chuck said, 'You know, the coach of the Raiders said the two best teams in football (Miami and Oakland) played yesterday, and that was the Super Bowl.' He said, 'Well, the Super Bowl is three weeks from now, and the best team in pro football is sitting right here in this room.'

"I'm telling you, I think I levitated right out of my seat when I heard that. There was no way that the Raiders were going to beat us. Again, it all came from the consistency of Chuck, because when he said that, it was very un-Chuck-like and that's why it had so much power to it. It was almost like it happened yesterday … I've been in locker rooms since that time when you get all kinds of speeches and platitudes, and they don't mean a thing. All Chuck said was, play the way you've been coached, and that's what developed the consistency in that football team."