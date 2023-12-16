Asked and Answered: Dec. 16

RONALD DAVIS FROM AURORA, OH: Mitch Trubisky is 0-2 vs. opponents that came into their games against the Steelers with 2-10 records, and he still shows tendencies that lose games. Is it a wacko idea to think Mason Rudolph should start the next game? I think it's his time. If not, the rest of the season could look pretty bleak.

ANSWER: First, get your facts straight. Mitch Trubisky isn't 0-2 in the games vs. Arizona and New England, because Kenny Pickett was the starter against the Cardinals, and in the NFL it's the starting quarterback who gets "credit" for the win or the loss. Besides, against the Cardinals, Trubisky completed 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) for 117 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 104.3; he also rushed for 5 yards; and both his passing and running totals were higher than Pickett's. Trubisky then came back on a short week for a Thursday night game against New England, and that was when he put together a lesser performance – 22-of-35 (62.9 percent) for 190 yards, with 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a rating of 74.5, to go along with 8 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown). That makes him 0-1 as a starter this season, and let's see how Trubisky performs today against the Colts with a full week of preparation and practice before we start changing quarterbacks like we change our socks. And I really wonder if your voice was in the 2019 chorus of wanting Duck Hodges to replace Mason Rudolph, but don't worry, I'm not going to ask you to fess up to that.

MARTIN KOHLER FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: Why do many fans advocate for Mason Rudolph all of a sudden? Is he really an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky during Kenny Pickett's absence?

ANSWER: My sense of the dynamic regarding the quarterback depth chart is that Mitch Trubisky is the backup and Mason Rudolph is an experienced No. 3 quarterback seen as a viable option in the event of an emergency. Remember, Trubisky originally was signed to a 2-year contract as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, and he opened that season as the starter and then was the backup once the switch was made to Kenny Pickett. During the rest of that season, Rudolph was inactive for every game when both Pickett and Trubisky were healthy. Rudolph's contract expired in March 2023, but after not finding anything that he liked on the open market he was brought back in conjunction with the new NFL rule allowing each team to have an emergency No. 3 quarterback on game days. And that has been his role this season until Pickett's injury vs. the Cardinals. That's how Rudolph is viewed. Maybe it has something to do with the 2019 season when Ben Roethlisberger missed all but six quarters because of surgery on his right elbow, because while Rudolph posted a 5-3 record as a starter that season he did lose the job temporarily to Duck Hodges, who is now out of football. Maybe it has something to do with the Nov. 14, 2021, game against Detroit, when Rudolph got thrown into the starting job late in the week after Roethlisberger reported concussion symptoms and was placed in the protocol. That game was in Pittsburgh against the 0-8 Lions, and it ended in a 16-16 tie when a win probably would have prevented the Steelers from having to open the playoffs in Kansas City. I'm not laying blame on Rudolph, but it would be naïve to think losing the job to Hodges and being unable to engineer a victory vs. a winless team in mid-November have not had an impact on the pecking order at quarterback. From a pure pedigree standpoint, Trubisky is the option who has more physical ability, and in watching the quarterbacks go through individual drills during training camp, flashes of the ability that made him the second overall pick of a draft show through. And finally, don't forget the Steelers signed Trubisky to a contract extension during the 2023 offseason, which is more evidence of why the depth chart at quarterback is as it is today.

CHRIS HANN SR. FROM SARASOTA, FL: The Steelers have a tremendous history, which has led to a winning culture. This culture has come into question by some former players the last several weeks, especially with respect to players on offense. There has been a huge investment made on the defensive side of the ball, and while there are a number of leaders there, offense got extremely young with the retirements of Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Heath Miller, etc. With the offense being so young now, is it a matter of those current players growing into leadership roles, or do you bring in veterans?

ANSWER: I believe it's a matter of identifying/nurturing/developing the current group of young offensive players and making determinations as to which ones are worth the effort. Then, because the NFL is a brutal business, replacements have to be found, and maybe that's accomplished with a mix of draft picks and veteran signings. It is not easy, nor is it a process to be accomplished quickly. Those names in your submission were great players at significant positions, and there is no such thing as a pipeline of suitable replacements for them. Every NFL team would've been proud to have players/individuals like those guys, and I'm not sure all Steelers fans properly appreciated them – and the people who brought them here – when they were here.

JASON PRASTER FROM SAN ANTONIO, TX: Do you think there is a chance both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will clear the concussion protocol before the end of the week so they are available for Saturday's game against the Colts? What is the basis for doctors to be able to clear them for play? If both end up out for Saturday's game, will Markus Golden and Nick Herbig get the start?

ANSWER: With apologies for the lag time between the arrival of this submission and the next installment of Asked and Answered, I am able to report that on Wednesday night, Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten posted: "#Steelers LB T.J. Watt has been cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is no longer in the concussion protocol." On Thursday, Alex Highsmith also was cleared by an independent neurological consultant and was no longer in the concussion protocol for today's game in Indianapolis.

Players in the concussion protocol go through a procedure that combines cognitive testing with increased levels of physical activity. Once a player reaches and passes each level of testing/activity, he is cleared to return to play. All of this is conducted by independent neurological professionals selected by the NFL and unaffiliated with the team. It's a very black-and-white process.

The backup outside linebackers are Marcus Golden and Nick Herbig, and they could anticipate anything from an increased workload to a starting role should Watt and/or Highsmith ever be unavailable. And as a side comment from me: This is why it would've been a mistake to try to convert rookie Nick Herbig to inside linebacker after the injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, because he's too valuable as a backup/replacement for Watt and Highsmith.

KEN WILSON FROM MILTON, FL: Diontae Johnson's conduct has attracted attention lately. If Coach Mike Tomlin chose to not dress a player for a game as punishment for behavior, would that player still receive a full paycheck for that week?

ANSWER: Yes. He would.

KEVIN GLOVA FROM SUNSET BEACH , NC: Why is it that management refuses to sign or trade during the season, especially during "crunch" playoff time?

ANSWER: Probably because the NFL trading deadline was at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, which is nearly a month ago now.

MARC STALEY FROM PATCHOGUE, NY: Do you think Rashaan Evans would have been a good fit for the Steelers in light of all the injuries at the inside linebacker position? I know he was on the Cowboys practice squad around the time Cole Holcomb went down.

ANSWER: Rashaan Evans was on Dallas' practice squad around the time Cole Holcomb was injured, but he was a regular call-up from the practice squad for that week's Cowboys game, which means he was receiving game checks each time. Also, the Steelers still had Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts at inside linebacker. An NFL rule allows a team to yo-yo a player from the practice squad to the game day roster and then back again a total of three times before having to decide whether to add him to the active roster for the rest of the season or expose him to the waiver system. The Cowboys chose to retain Evans and added him to their 53-man roster at about the same time Alexander was lost for the season. Bad timing.

TIM CHINCHOR FROM ENTERPRISE, FL: Thank you for being comprehensive and grounded in your analysis. Will you please simplify the reporting requirements for the league's weekly player injury status?

ANSWER: I wouldn't want that job. It seems like an impossible task.