Asked and Answered: Dec. 15

ANSWER: I don't imagine there have been too many situations, barring injury, through 50 Super Bowls where "a player who has contributed to the long journey of chasing the Lombardi Trophy" is not on that team's roster for the actual winning of the game, but the awarding of Super Bowl rings is the prerogative of the winning team. But with Randy Bullock now a member of a different team, I seriously doubt that would be an option in this case should it get that far.**

JACK BODELL FROM JACKSONVILLE, FL:

In the Baltimore-New England game, Justin Tucker executed an on-side kick. He stepped in front of the ball then came back and kicked to the other side. Why is that not offside when he steps in front of the ball?

ANSWER: I asked special teams coordinator Danny Smith this question, and he told me that the kicker on a kickoff never can be called offside. That in many cases, the kicker's plant foot might land over the line as he's swinging his kicking leg through the ball, and in all cases the kicker never can be offside. Also on a kickoff, in the event of high winds when an official requires another player on the kickoff team to hold the ball on the tee, he also cannot be flagged for offside, regardless of where he's lined up.

LAURA HANEY FROM RUFFEN, NC:

I saw in an earlier edition of Asked and Answered where you wrote that the team on top of its division got homefield advantage in the playoffs. How do they find out who gets homefield advantage if the two top teams are tied for first?

ANSWER: What I wrote in that Asked and Answered was that every division champion gets a home game to open the playoffs. That is drastically different than homefield advantage, which spans the entire time a team is in the playoffs. Within a division, ties are broken according to the following steps: head-to-head results; record within the division; record against common opponents (minimum of four); and then record within the conference. There are several more tiebreakers the NFL uses, down to a coin toss. But thankfully, it never has come to a coin toss.

CRAIG HILLSMAN FROM CLARKSVILLE, TN:

I'm pretty sure I read that the Christmas Day game against the Ravens had a chance to be flexed to NBC. Would that just be for the local market or would that be for the national market as well?