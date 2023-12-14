Asked and Answered: Dec. 14

DENNIS SLEEGER FROM YORK, PA: Whatever happened with our receivers? Not putting everything into playing. You never saw Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Hines Ward, and even tight end Heath Miller not make an effort. Has the game changed that much or is it management? Ward would look for somebody to hit if the ball wasn't thrown to him.

ANSWER: So let me get this straight: You believe that the baseline for the performance for Steelers wide receivers is induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Lynn Swann as part of the Class of 2001, and John Stallworth as part of the Class of 2002), or being a semifinalist for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Hines Ward), or being the best tight end in the 90-plus seasons of franchise history (Heath Miller). Do you even have the slightest understanding of how many players in Steelers history – in NFL history, for that matter – have fallen short of those standards? I understand, and would agree with, the contention that there have been some immature displays and subpar performances turned in by the team's current group of wide receivers this season, but spare me the dramatics and the over-the-top comparisons.

JOSE VILLARREAL FROM CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX: This Steelers team has a good defense. Why is it so hard to score points, let alone win, in the NFL?

ANSWER: Because there are a lot of other teams in the NFL that have good defenses, too. Based on this week's NFL statistics, the Steelers defense is ranked 21st in yards allowed per game, tied-for-13th in sacks with 36, tied-for-7th with 21 takeaways, and 7th in points allowed per game. As you can see, there are a lot of defenses better than the Steelers', and that's why it's "so hard to score points."

LEE PINGREE FROM MOON TOWNSHIP, PA: Is there a rule regarding how many steps a kicker can take before attempting a field goal? It seems like a lot of these long field goal attempts come up short, but it might benefit the kicker to take some extra steps to add some distance. I realize by taking extra steps it can cause the likelihood of the kick being blocked or throw off the timing, but the chances of making a long field goal (60-plus yards) seem unlikely without the added risk of taking extra steps.

ANSWER: There is no rule legislating the number of steps an NFL placekicker can take in an effort to convert a long field goal attempt, but I would take issue with you seemingly dismissing the factor of how the extra steps could contribute to more blocked kicks. An acceptable operation time of the snap-hold-kick component at the NFL level is 1.2 seconds, and 1.5 seconds will send a team looking for replacements at those spots. And it's also important to understand that getting a kick blocked can be a catastrophe in that it could lead to a scoop-and-score situation by the opposing team, with the Steelers' 2001 AFC Championship Game loss to New England being an example. I would think NFL special teams coordinators would love the idea of the opposing team having its placekicker take more steps in attempting long field goals, because the big-play potential via a blocked kick would increase significantly.

SHAWN BITTNER FROM JACKSONVILLE, NC: What is wrong with the Steelers offense? Is it the leftover scheme from the previous coordinator? Poor play by a position or group? Coaching? It seems like you could place blame on any or all of these areas, but tell me some good news. Are we really that bad offensively?

ANSWER: As Coach Bill Parcells said about his teams, "You are what your record says you are," and that can be applied to facets of a particular team as well. In the case of the Steelers offense so far in 2023, it's fair to say, "It is what its statistics say it is," and those statistics paint a grim picture. I don't believe there is one specific factor to be identified as the sole reason for the Steelers offense currently ranking 27th in the NFL in yards per game, 27th in points per game, tied-for-29th in touchdowns scored, and 31st in red zone efficiency. So I guess I don't have any good news for you.

ROBERT DEBSKI FROM AKRON, OH: Chuck Noll rarely lost home games. Bill Cowher's teams performed very well in November/December. Mike Tomlin appears less successful in both areas. What is your assessment?

ANSWER: My assessment is that you have an agenda, and you're cherry-picking statistics that you believe support that agenda without having done the necessary research to determine whether it actually does. Chuck Noll's all-time record in games at home was 119-50 (.704), and his only sub-.500 home record came in 1969 (1-6). Bill Cowher's regular season record in November/December was 78-49-1 (.613). Mike Tomlin's record in home games (through the 2022 season) was 91-37 (.711) and his record in regular season games after Nov. 1 (through the 2022 season) was 94-53-1 (.634). The reason Tomlin's record includes regular season games in January, which is 9-1, is that the change in the NFL regular season calendar to open the season on the weekend after Labor Day instead of Labor Day Weekend was implemented during his tenure, and regular season games in January often are the difference in whether a team qualifies for the playoffs.

LOU MANN FROM ASHKELON, ISRAEL: I'd like to see the Steelers re-sign punter Harry Newsome. I'm sure he could still play. Is it possible?

ANSWER: Harry Newsome is 60 years old, and I'm going to go out on a limb and speculate that this is your attempt at a humorous dig at the punting of Pressley Harvin III. Let me remind you that during his 5 seasons with the Steelers, Newsome had 12 punts blocked, including an NFL-leading 6 during the 1988 season.

JIM GORE FROM PIGEON FORGE, TN: You have watched a lot of Steelers football. It seems injuries have derailed more promising seasons like this one than most anything else. When attrition strikes, do you simply accept it as the unfortunate peril inherent to a brutal sport? Or is it reasonable to question the level of in-season strength and conditioning, and practice schedules, particularly when the bug strikes multiple players on both sides of the ball?

ANSWER: It seems to me you are intimating that a team suffering a rash of injuries is unique to the Steelers, but that simply isn't the case. Just as one example, I would suggest you use the number of teams in 2023 that have lost its starting quarterback – or in some instances multiple quarterbacks on its roster – and have been forced to pick up guys on other teams' practice squads or sign guys off the street or bring back a 38-year-old (Joe Flacco) in a desperation move. You refer to football as a "brutal sport," and that's a fair description in my opinion. Go ahead and question whatever or blame whomever for the number of injuries during an NFL regular season, but try to remember that it's a sport played by people made up of flesh and blood and not bionic parts manufactured in a laboratory.