Asked and Answered: August 4

ANSWER: What I wrote was, "ESPN's SportsCenter On The Road will broadcast live from Latrobe Stadium from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5." It's listed on the programming grid for Aug. 5 as "SportsCenter," and the Steelers' night practice is a part of that. If you tune in at 6 p.m. and stay with it for the full three hours, you'll see several segments done from Latrobe Stadium. But it's not going to be "televised" the way you have come to expect a game to be "televised." It will be segments devoted to the scene, some interviews with key players and Steelers personnel from the site, stuff like that. Don't expect to tune into ESPN and see an entire session of backs-on-backers, with replay, analysis and slo-motion. That's not the show. If it was, the ratings would be awful, because a regular two-plus-hour football practice just isn't that compelling.**

STEVE MAJOR JR. FROM MONESSEN, PA:

Do you know what day, and if they will be holding the "Oklahoma" drill this year? Will it be open to the public?

ANSWER: There is no more Oklahoma-drill, not at Steelers training camp anyway. Bill Cowher may have done it once, back when he was a rookie coach in 1992, but it's been a long time since Chuck Noll used that as a tone-setter for the start of his training camps.

PETER FAULKS FROM BROOKLYN PARK, MN:

On the first practice of camp, testament was paid to two former Steelers (Heath Miller and Shaun Suisham) by current players (Ben Roethlisberger and Greg Warren) who wore their former teammates' practice jerseys to the afternoon workout. I also remember last year William Gay wearing Troy Polamalu's jersey. My question: is this a long-standing tradition or something that has just popped up recently?

ANSWER: The original master of the jersey-tribute for the Steelers was Joey Porter. As a player, Porter was the one who orchestrated the tribute to Dick LeBeau with the throwback Detroit Lions No. 44 jerseys, and Porter also coordinated the No. 6 Notre Dame jerseys in green to announce Jerome Bettis' return to his Detroit hometown for Super Bowl XL.

JOHN NEAL FROM PEORIA, IL:

I was excited to see that we signed Ladarius Green, especially after the retirement of Heath Miller. I noticed Green is listed as (PUP) physically unable to perform. What exactly does this mean in his case?

ANSWER: Physically unable to perform (PUP) is a designation used in the NFL for players who suffer from football-related injuries during the preseason. Players on the PUP list may participate in team meetings, and take advantage of the training and medical facilities, but they cannot practice. In Green's case, he needed offseason surgery on an ankle he injured while playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2015, which qualified that as a football-related injury, and since he was unable to participate in training camp practices he was assigned to the preseason PUP list. Players can be moved off the PUP list to the active roster at any time, even after one practice. A player cannot be placed on the PUP list, however, once he has taken the field for a practice, even if only for a few minutes.

JAMES ERVIN BERRY FROM MILWAUKEE, WI:

I love Asked and Answered. Thanks for keeping me informed and entertained. I read recently there's a new book about Chuck Noll? What are your top-five suggestions on books you think are a Steelers fan's must-haves?