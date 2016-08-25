Asked and Answered: August 25

ANSWER: You would think passing every drug test ever administered would be enough, and it should be enough in my opinion. But please don't ask me to try to explain the inner workings of the NFL. It makes my head hurt.**

JERED KOVACH FROM HERMITAGE, PA:

Kickoffs were moved up to create more touchbacks in the interest of player safety. Now the spot of the ball on touchbacks has moved out to the 25-yard line and teams are experimenting with returnable kicks. Personally, I love kick returns and would like to see more of them, but what was the point of all this anyway?

ANSWER: You answered your own question with the final phrase in the first sentence: "in the interest of player safety." There is a belief that kickoff returns are too dangerous, and what's happening now, I believe, is some tinkering with the rules to find a way to eliminate returns while still maintaining the possibility of an onside kick.

DAREN JOHNSON FROM PORTLAND, OR:

Can you name any free agent signings who missed all of training camp but still ended up making significant contributions?

ANSWER: I cannot, because I have no way of researching such a broad question. And even less interest in trying to do so.

JAMES TOWNER FROM ELMIRA, NY:

Does Landry Jones get chances during the week to practice with the starting unit, which the fans do not get to see, and could his performance in them be why the Steelers keep him?

ANSWER: During training camp, Landry Jones often worked with the first-team offense, and those workouts were open to the public and attended by thousands of fans.

JAKE PAQUEMAN FROM BOZEMAN, MT:

Why are people SOOOO worried about Landry Jones, who is playing in preseason games that the Steelers never win, with backups and a limited offense? Put a little faith in the Steelers organization, people, please. Due to the Senquez Golson injury do you see the team go searching for help for the defensive backfield from another club once roster cuts begin, a la Stephon Tuitt, or do they like who they have now?

ANSWER: As mentioned in an earlier answer, the secondary is an area I believe the Steelers will look to improve via the waiver wire, if possible and if they believe the guys they can claim are better than the guys they already have.

ROBERT ASTRONSKAS FROM CLEVELAND, OH:

Is there any chance that the Steelers could trade for a quarterback?

ANSWER: In the real world?

DILLON PALMER FROM WARREN, OH:

Since you seem to mock Steelers Nation about wanting to replace Landry Jones, let's throw some statistics at you. In his time filling in for the Steelers, he's played in seven regular season games, completing 58 [percent of his passes (not bad), but threw for only three touchdowns with four interceptions and losing a fumble, Not to mention he's been rather below average in preseason. But "he beat Arizona," and my take on that is every blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while. My vote as well as many others is: bye Landry, thanks for your time in Pittsburgh but it's just not working out.