Asked and Answered: August 16

PETER TOPA FROM OLD FORGE, PA:

First, with Senquez Golson out again with a different injury do you see the Steelers washing their hands of him, and if not do you see him making an attempt at playing this season?

ANSWER: Nice Pontius Pilate reference. Because Senquez Golson just recently had surgery to repair that Lisfranc injury, there is absolutely no advantage to the Steelers to waive him now. From the pure economics of it, teams cannot simply get rid of injured players without some kind of monetary settlement, and Golson's representation would demand – and rightfully so – a settlement encompassing the entire rehab process for a Lisfranc surgery. Even though the injuries are different, I predict the Steelers approach this situation with Golson similarly to the way they approached the knee injury Sean Spence sustained during his rookie year. In other words, I don't believe there will be a quick trigger to get rid of him. As for playing this season, that sounds impossible to me at this stage, because Golson has only participated in a handful of practices during his time here. Expecting him to overcome his injury and then play in meaningful regular season games, with virtually no practice time at the NFL level under his belt, doesn't seem to me to be very realistic, or smart.

CHRIS FARIS FROM SACRAMENTO, CA:

Regarding media being included as contributors for Hall of Fame election purposes: wasn't John Madden elected in the contributors category? I understand he's an oddity, but he would never have made it solely as a coach, right?

ANSWER: I agree with your assessment of John Madden's coaching career falling short of Hall of Fame standards, but according to the 2016 Official NFL Record & Fact Book, Madden was enshrined into the Hall of Fame as a coach. But I was told by someone in the room during the voting that one of the Board of Selectors actually mentioned the video game bearing his name as a reason to vote Madden into the Hall of Fame. This is what I mean when I constantly repeat that an election tells you more about the voters than it does about the candidates.

DAVE HERSHBERGER FROM WOOSTER, MA:

What is the affiliation the Rooney family has with Saint Vincent College that the Steelers have training camp there each year?

ANSWER: The first summer in which the Steelers held their entire training camp at Saint Vincent College was in 1967. Before that, the team held its camps at a variety of locations – as an example, just during the 1950s, the Steelers camped at Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pa.; at St. Bonaventure College in Olean, N.Y.; and at California State Teachers College. Starting in 1964, the Steelers' training camp had moved to the University of Rhode Island. It's also important to understand that until Three Rivers Stadium opened in 1970, the Steelers had no home field, the team had no practice facility of its own. What that meant was that once training camp broke and the team returned to Pittsburgh, it practiced at South Park, which as a facility for a professional football team was a disgrace.

In 1966, the Steelers played five preseason games, all of them on the road during a time when barnstorming still was popular in the NFL. They faced the New York Giants in Ithaca, N.Y.; Minnesota and San Francisco in Portland, Oregon; the Packers in Green Bay; and the Cleveland Browns in Birmingham, Alabama. This had the Steelers looking for somewhere to practice during the time toward the end of their preseason schedule and the beginning of their regular season schedule, which opened on Sept. 11 and called for three straight home games.