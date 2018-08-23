Asked and Answered: Aug. 23

ANSWER: Do you watch any football except old Steelers highlights videos? Because if you do, you should have noticed that the sport has changed. The sport has changed because the rules have changed. Illegal contact with receivers now is called closely, while Mel Blount was allowed by rule to have his hands on receivers all over the field until the ball left the quarterback's hand. Offensive linemen now are allowed to extend their arms and grab the pass-rusher's jersey as long as they keep their hands inside the frame of the chest. You can't hit quarterbacks like you used to. You can't hit wide receivers like you used to. Think of it as the dinosaur rule: adapt or become extinct. And not to disrupt your nostalgia with facts, but the Eagles won the NFC Championship and entered Super Bowl LII with the No. 4 defense in the league. And then in that Super Bowl, they allowed 29 first downs, 613 total yards of offense (500 passing and 113 rushing), 10.0 yards per pass play, a 50 percent conversion rate on third downs, they forced no punts, and had only one sack. The Eagles won, 41-33. That's NFL football today. And one last thing: if you don't think Cam Heyward is a star, you don't know as much about football as you think you do.