Asked and Answered: April 21

GENE GREY FROM MORENO VALLEY, CA: What was the predraft buzz in 2003 about Troy Polamalu? I had never heard of him until the Steelers traded up to pick him in the first round.

ANSWER: To answer a question having to do with the modern history of the NFL Draft and the evaluation of prospects for it, the best source is Rick Gosselin. During 20 years as the NFL columnist for the Dallas Morning News, including 20 offseasons studying and researching prospects for the NFL draft, Gosselin wasn't one of those who "studied" video and cast himself as a scout, but he was a writer who talked to the men who did watch tape. He built a network of NFL general managers, head coaches, personnel directors, scouts, and assistant coaches from all 32 teams who would share with him their analyses of players. Gosselin then built his own draft board and did mock drafts. For 10 consecutive years he had the best Top 100 board in the country (2001-10), according to the Huddle Report, and three times he produced the best mock draft. The following is Gosselin's 2003 scouting report on Troy Polamalu:

GOSSELIN DRAFT ANALYSIS: "Polamalu rushed for 1,040 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior at Winston (Oregon) Douglas High School but played only four games as a senior because of injuries – a bruised kidney, sprained shoulder, and torn back muscles. He spent his freshman season at Southern Cal as a backup linebacker and safety, then started for three seasons at strong safety. He was a two-year captain, two-time All-Pac 12, two-time All-America and a Thorpe Award finalist. Polamalu intercepted only six career passes for the Trojans but returned three of them for touchdowns. He also blocked four punts in 2001. He was slowed by a sprained ankle in the second half of his senior season but still finished the year with 98 tackles. A knee injury forced Polamalu to miss both the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. He measured a shade over 5-10 and 206 pounds at Southern Cal's pro day and turned in a blistering 4.33 in the 40-yard dash. He also charted a vertical jump of 43 ½ inches and threw up the bench press (225 pounds) 25 times." Gosselin placed Polamalu at No. 19 on his Top 100 board, and the Steelers selected him with the 16th overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft in a rare franchise trade up with Kansas City."

Here are comments on Polamalu given to Gosselin from 19 talent evaluators leading up to his draft:

"Scout: Sudden, like Darren Woodson. Blows you up but lacks the coverage skills of Woodson.

"Scout II: Great acceleration but an inconsistent tackler. Takes some bad angles. Late (first-round pick) but could go higher. Quality kid who loves the game. He warmed up against Iowa (Orange Bowl, his final college game) but then didn't play because of a knee injury. He also had some ankle issues during the season. I question his durability because he's so physically tight. Not real flexible.

"Scout III: Smart. Tough box safety that lacks the range of (Ohio State's Michael) Doss.

"Defensive backfield coach: Better than Doss – bigger, sturdier and knows how to get to the ball. The biggest difference between the two is their motors.

"Defensive backfield coach II: Plays hard and will break his little body up. A little guy playing in a big man's league. I question his change of direction. No fluidity.

"Defensive coordinator III: I like him, but he faces a learning curve. Quicker than (Adam) Archuleta (Arizona State safety who went 20th overall in the 2001 draft).

"Personnel director: Quality kid.

"Personnel director II: Our No. 1 safety without a doubt.

"Personnel director III: Has the speed and athleticism to play the deep part of the field, but he can't play the deep part of the field. He's exciting to watch, though.

"Personnel director IV: Our No. 1 safety.

"General manager: Unguided missile. Misses a lot.

"General manager II: Perfect safety for the 46-defense. A Blaine Bishop type – runs fast and plays tough and hard.

"General manager III: Medical concerns – and as reckless as he plays, he's going to get hurt.

"General manager IV: Our No. 1 safety.

"General manager V: He knows what it takes to play at this level.

"General manager VI: He's getting killed on the medicals with his concussions. If he drops severely (in this draft), that's why.

"General manager VII: His height scares me. He's (Adam) Archuleta … but when he gets stuck in pass coverage, he's not that good. Short-armed guy who misses too many tackles. But I'd love to have him on our special teams.

"Head coach: I like him, but he's going to kill himself. He's going to be a physical wreck in this league.

"Head coach II: Can he stay healthy at this level?