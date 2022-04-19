Asked and Answered: April 19

STEPHEN KEISTER FROM KINNELON, NJ: I saw that John Mitchell, the Steelers' assistant head coach, was honored over the weekend by the University of Alabama, the university for which he played football and broke the color barrier. Can you let us know how long he's been with the Steelers, his responsibilities, and any biographical details that might be interesting?

ANSWER: Teresa Varley did an excellent job of profiling John Mitchell for Steelers.com, and I suggest you read her stories. The link will take you to the page with the story about Mitchell being recognized by Alabama during last weekend's unveiling, and within that story is a link to another piece that profiles him. Read them both. It will be worth your time and should provide insight into the man.

AUSTIN GLICK FROM REEDSVILLE, PA: Being a Penn State fan, I absolutely loved what Jaquan Brisker did for that team. Assuming that the Steelers do not add a strong safety before the draft, what do you think of him as a potential first-round pick?

ANSWER: I have seen evaluations of safety prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, and Jaquan Brisker is rated as high as No. 2 on some lists behind Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton. Here is how NFL analyst Lance Zierlein profiled him for NFL.com: "Athletic safety prospect whose versatility and toughness will endear him to coaches during the evaluation process. Brisker continued to pick up elements of the defensive scheme and his play has steadily transformed from hesitant in 2019 to downright instinctive in 2021. He has the versatility to become a moving chess piece in a variety of coverages and has the size and talent to match up with tight ends. He played with a banged-up shoulder in 2021, and so his 2020 tape is a clearer indicator of his run support acumen. Brisker is an ascending talent with the NFL traits to become a long-time starter as a Day 2 draft pick." A Day 2 draft pick means Brisker would be a good value in the second round or the third round.

VINCENT CIANNI FROM HOBOKEN, NJ: If you were the Steelers GM how would you strategize the draft? Would you take a defensive lineman in the first round and a wide receiver in the second round, or something different?

ANSWER: My strategy would be to concentrate on players and not positions during the three days of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers have enough needs/weaknesses in their roster that needs can be addressed successfully by picking the best player on the board in each round.

SCOTTE MARTIN FROM LAKESIDE, CA: Do you think the Steelers will address the giant hole behind Najee Harris on the depth chart at running back with the draft, or wait until after June 1?

ANSWER: I believe the Steelers will look to strengthen the running back depth behind Najee Harris before the end of this offseason. It could happen during the draft if the right opportunity presents itself, or in free agency. There is no need to wait until after June 1.

CAL STIENMAN FROM TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA: I'm a little concerned that if Najee Harris gets hurt, the running game is done. Do you think the Steelers should spend a bit to get a decent backup running back? It might also provide a bit of a 1-2 punch as well as giving Najee a break here and there. Melvin Gordon came to mind, although he looks to be talking to the Ravens.

ANSWER: The problem with signing veteran running backs to be backups is that those players have to buy into the reality that their role is going to be as a backup. Not necessarily even a complement, or part of a 1-2 punch, but a backup. DeAngelo Williams understood that, but LeGarrette Blount did not. That's why Williams was an asset to the Steelers and Blount was not.

KHARI CLEMMONS FROM MCALPIN, FL: You've explained many times that only player salaries count against the cap. Coach and staff salaries do not. Are there any restrictions on coach and staff salaries? Or are teams allowed to spend on their coaching staff whatever their owners' wallets can accommodate?

ANSWER: There are no NFL rules as far as restrictions on salaries paid to coaches, scouts, the general manager, the equipment manager, etc.

ED TEMPLE FROM JOHNSON CITY, TN: I remember as a boy my uncle taking me to my first Steelers game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1978. Other than the Steelers and Pirates, did any other teams play in that stadium?

ANSWER: During its life from 1970 through the close of the Steelers' 2000 season, Three Rivers Stadium hosted some high school football games, some Pitt football games, the home games for the one unsuccessful season of the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers, and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. And there may have been some others, too.

CHUCK MAKRUCKI FROM HINCKLEY, CA: It is difficult to keep track of free agents and whether they signed with another team, re-signed with the Steelers, or are still on the market. Can you give us a recap of the status of all the Steelers' free agents?

ANSWER: When it comes to the Steelers' 17 unrestricted free agents, they re-signed five (Montravius Adams, Miles Killebrew, Arthur Maulet, Chuks Okorafor, and Ahkello Witherspoon); five signed with other teams (Taco Charlton with New Orleans, Joshua Dobbs with Cleveland, Ray-Ray McCloud with San Francisco, JuJu Smith -Schuster with Kansas City, and James Washington with Dallas); six remain unsigned (Kalen Ballage, Eric Ebron, Terrell Edmunds, B.J. Finney, Joe Haden, and Trai Turner); and Ben Roethlisberger retired.

MARK VALENZIA FROM BARTLETT, TN: Who are the top five all-time sack leaders for the Steelers?

ANSWER: Even though you asked for the top five, here are the top 10: James Harrison with 80.5; Jason Gildon with 77; L.C. Greenwood with 73.5; T.J. Watt with 72; Cam Heyward with 68; Joe Greene with 66; Joey Porter with 60; Keith Willis with 59; LaMarr Woodley with 57; and Greg Lloyd with 53.5.

TONY BELLAMY FROM CHICAGO, IL: Do players pay for their uniforms and any additions, or is everything provided by the team, and whatever a player wants, he gets?

ANSWER: In the National Football League, players do not pay for their own uniforms. As for the "whatever a player wants, he gets" aspect of your uniform question, there are league rules governing what is and is not acceptable/permitted when it comes to a player's uniform. In that respect, it's not "whatever a player wants, he gets."