Asked and Answered: April 16

KEVIN WEST FROM MT. UNION, PA: Antonio Brown said recently that he'd come back to Pittsburgh and play for free if they'd let him wear No. 86. Now I know that sounds crazy and it's total nonsense, but could any NFL player play for free if he wanted to?

ANSWER: Every NFL player has to be paid according to the provisions in the Collective Bargaining Agreement regarding minimum salaries based on years of service in the league. That player could donate his salary to charity and effectively "play for free," but he would not be allowed to be unpaid, and whatever his salary would be as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement would be assessed to his team's salary cap.

LARRY HALL FROM AUSTIN, TX: With the strength of certain position groups in this year's draft (offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback) and these being some of the "glaring" needs for the team, can you see any real possibility the Steelers trade down in either of the first two rounds for more draft capital?

ANSWER: The "trading down for more draft capital" concept is a popular one and sounds good in theory, but making it work is complicated. Any trade down for one team must be accompanied by a trade up by another team, and trading up in either the first or second rounds can come at a cost nobody wants to pay. And the other issues involved – such as how far down to trade without losing out on a particular caliber of player – can serve as a deterrent as well.

MIKE BRUDER FROM FAIRVIEW PARK, OH: I was wondering when a new coordinator is hired, when are they allowed to hand out their playbook to the team?

ANSWER: In the case of Arthur Smith, who was hired after the 2023 regular season, the first opportunity to hand out "playbooks" was on April 15, which was the start of the offseason program.

CARTER NIELSEN FROM SCHLESWIG, IA: There is a lot of talk about the Steelers trying to trade for a big name receiver, but if the trade doesn't work out, do you see the Steelers taking a wide receiver in the draft?

ANSWER: Absolutely. Maybe two.

DAVID POLLARD FROM WARRINGTON, UK: Another question about the 1976 Steelers season. When Terry Bradshaw was injured and out of action after the Turkey Jones spiking incident, the Steelers started Mike Kruczek in Bradshaw's absence. Kruczek was a rookie, so was there no other quarterback on the roster available to replace Bradshaw?

ANSWER: In 1976, the NFL's in-season roster limit was 43 players, which is 10 players fewer than today, and there also was no such thing as a practice squad then. The Steelers carried only two quarterbacks on their roster in 1976 – Terry Bradshaw and Mike Kruczek.

RICHARD HENRY FROM CHARLOTTE, NC: How many times, and when was the last year the Steelers played an International Game, What time was the game?

ANSWER: The Steelers have played just one regular season International Game in franchise history, and that happened on Sept. 29, 2013, vs. the Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium in London. The Steelers lost, 34-27, in a game that aired at 1 p.m. Eastern time in the United States.

SHAWN BITTNER FROM JACKSONVILLE, NC: I saw that the Steelers signed placekicker Matthew Wright. Do you think he actually has a chance to beat out Chris Boswell, or is he just signed for practice reps during offseason activities and training camp?

ANSWER: The way I view the signing of Matthew Wright is that it's something between a definitive move to replace Chris Boswell and the simple addition of an extra leg for the run-up to the 2024 regular season. The Steelers have used Wright in 7 games over two different seasons when Boswell was injured, and in his time with the team he converted 8-of-9 field goal attempts (88.9 percent) and 7-of-7 PATs. The Steelers are familiar with Wright and Wright is familiar with the Steelers, so should something happen to Boswell he would be a competent and experienced fill-in.

BRIAN ALEXANDER FROM ROCHESTER, NY: I understand the NFL is now going to allow teams to have a third alternate helmet beginning in 2025. Do you know if the Steelers plan to adopt a third helmet?

ANSWER: I do not know if the Steelers have any plans to wear an alternate helmet during the 2025 season, but here are some of the NFL's rules regarding that:

The alternate helmets only can be worn with one of the organization's authorized optional uniforms, such as classic, alternate, or color rush options. Teams must obtain an entire set of alternate color helmets for all players, and those helmets must be the same make, model, and size as each player's primary helmet. All alternate helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be the same fit as the player's regular helmet, and at a minimum all alternate helmets must be worn in practice in the week leading up to the game in which they are to be used. Finally, teams must inform the NFL of any desire to wear an alternate helmet for the 2025 season by May 1, 2024.

RON BLASKO FROM MAIDEN, NC: What happens to a season ticket holder's home game ticket(s) if the team has to play that game outside of the United States?

ANSWER: The season ticket holder simply would not be billed for that game's tickets.