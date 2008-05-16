ASK THE STEELERS – MIKE HUMPAL – PART 3

From Ben Jewel in Louisville, Kentucky: Is it strange coming in as a rookie and basically starting over again like when you were a freshman?

Mike Humpal: It's part of the whole process. It's not everyone's favorite thing to do, but it's nice to start with a clean slate good, bad or indifferent. You get different philosophies and look at football a different way. It's different, but it's something we have gone through before. It's just at a higher level now.

From Len Morgan in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: Have you heard yet how passionate Steelers fans are about the team and are you looking forward to playing for a team with that kind of atmosphere?

IMike Humpal: have heard that. People compare it to Iowa football because we don't have a pro team in Iowa and everyone talks about the Hawkeyes. It sounds like in Pittsburgh everyone talks about the Steelers. Everyone there loves the team. It's nice that everyone supports the team and is behind you.

From Jim Campbell in Fredericksburg, Virginia: A lot is made about players hitting the rookie wall when the season starts to wear on. How do you avoid that?

Mike Humpal: The advice I have been given by other guys is to take advantage of the free time that you have and the down time. You have to make sure you take care of your body and resting up. You have to take naps when you can instead of watching television. You have to eat well too. A lot of guys say it's a long first year, but at least I can anticipate that.

From Steve James in Sanbury, Pennsylvania: What do you like to do to get away from football?

Mike Humpal: I hang out with my family and friends. I have some nieces and nephews and I like to spend time with them. I like to play cards and golf. Golf relaxes me and it's something I enjoy.

From Randy Clinton, York, Pennsylvania: If you were not a football player, what career path would you have followed?

Mike Humpal: I would be a coach of some sort, whether it was football, wrestling or track. I have enjoyed athletics. They have been a big part of my life and helped me become who I am. I would like someday to be able to help other kids out and get the most out of them.

From Mike Powers in Des Moines, Iowa: Not long from now you will sign a contract and get a signing bonus. What's the first thing you plan on buying with that bonus?

Mike Humpal: Probably some food. I want to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank. The most important thing will be saving it.