Ask The Steelers: Isaac Redman Part 2

Running Back Isaac Redman Part 2From Jen Montgomery: With all of the shuffling at running back last year do you see an intense competition approaching in training camp for the starting job?

Isaac Redman: Competition is always intense at training camp at every position. I can see the competition stepping it up a notch. Each guy in the room is going to want to be the starter. If that isn't their goal, we don't want them on our team.

From Les Bryant: Does knowing there isn't a surefire starter at running back motivate you every day to be the one to step up?

Isaac Redman: I always work hard whether I am fighting for a starting running back spot or not. I work the same whether I have the chance to start or not.

From Pete Harper: What defender has delivered the hardest hit on you?

Isaac Redman: I don't remember to be honest. I never remember guy's names.

From Mark Raymond: What do you look for before the ball is snapped?

Isaac Redman: The first thing I look for is corner alignment. We are taught to look at the corners first and make sure they are not blitzing. Then you look at the rest of the secondary and the protection.

From Ricky Simmons: You have earned the nickname "Red Zone" Redman. How much to you love carrying the ball near the goal line?

Isaac Redman: I love it. Any running back would love carrying the ball near the goal line. I am trying to change my name to "All The Way" Redman and get some 30 or 40 yard touchdowns.

From Amber Joseph: Everyone has had one so do you remember what your welcome to the NFL moment was on the field?

Isaac Redman: One game I got a concussion, Sunday Night Football against the Bengals. Ben (Roethlisberger) had thrown an interception and when I was trying to make a tackle one of the Bengals hit me in the helmet. I remember Heath Miller standing over me saying "Red, Red." He was asking if I was okay. I told him yeah, and got up and had a concussion. That was my welcome to the NFL moment. From Brian Lawler: Did going to a small college like Bowie State put a chip on your shoulder to succeed in the NFL?

Isaac Redman: Most definitely. When I got here I was called everything but my name. I was called Kevin Barlow, Gary Russell who wore 33 before me, I was Bowie Red, and Coach Tomlin still calls me that. Nobody said anything to me. I knew the hard part was getting here, and once I got here and put on the helmet and shoulder pads I could open some eyes.

From Ben Welch: What running back do you emulate and why?

Isaac Redman: I don't emulate any running back. I have been playing football for so long I have always had my own style. I have had favorite running backs like Barry Sanders, but never emulated anyone.

From Ryan Piazza: My question is what kind of running plays do you like to run the most?

Isaac Redman: Inside power or inside zone.