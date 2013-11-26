Around the AFC North: Week 13

BALTIMORE

The Ravens readied themselves for the Thanksgiving night rematch with the Steelers by turning up the defensive heat on the New York Jets.

Baltimore's 19-3 victory over the Jets on Sunday was highlighted by the Ravens allowing a season-low 220 total net yards. Baltimore also allowed just 12 first downs and limited New York to one third-down conversion in 12 attempts (8.3 percent, the fourth-lowest total in Ravens history). The Jets went three-and-out on eight of 13 possessions and saw two others end on interceptions.

The Ravens held an opponent to one touchdown or fewer for the seventh time this season. They also generated three turnovers and held the Jets scoreless for the game's final 51:52.

Kicker Justin Tucker converted field goals from 30, 26, 33 and a season-long 53 yards against the Jets. Tucker has converted his last 22 field goals in succession and has hit from over 50 yards three times over his last four games. Tucker is 8-for-9 from that distance for his career.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor ran five wildcat plays among the 62 offensive snaps against the Jets.

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones had four catches for 103 yards against the Jets, including a 66-yard touchdown. Jones had 160 receiving yards and a touchdown in his previous four games.

CLEVELAND

Wide receiver Josh Gordon set a franchise record with 237 receiving yards and tied the franchise record with 14 catches in Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Steelers. Gordon also set a Browns record by posting a fifth 100-yard game in a season.

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas extended his streak to 6,596 consecutive offensive snaps played since being drafted in 2007. Center Alex Mack extended his streak to 4,671 consecutive offensive snaps played since being drafted in 2009.

The Browns limited the Steelers to 4-for-14 on third-down conversions (29 percent), running their success rate over the last two games to 17.9 percent (5-for-28). Cleveland has held opponents to just 25.5 percent on third downs since the second half of the Kansas City game on Oct. 27 (13-for-51).

Cleveland went for two more fourth-down conversions against Pittsburgh to run its season total to 12-for-25 in that department. The 25 attempts are the most in team history and the 12 fourth-down conversions are tied for the most.

CINCINNATI

Wide receiver A.J. Green is on pace to finish with 1,483 receiving yards. The franchise record is Chad Johnson's 1,440 in 2007. Quarterback Andy Dalton is on pace to finish with 4,297 passing yards. The franchise record is Carson Palmer's 4,131 in 2007.

Tight end Jermaine Gresham is on pace for 51 catches. With 50 or more receptions he would join Mike Ditka as the only two tight ends in NFL history to catch 50 or more passes in each of their first four seasons.

Cincinnati was plus-2 in turnover ratio in its 41-20 victory over Cleveland on Nov. 17. That upped the Bengals' record under Coach Marvin Lewis to 53-13-1 in games where the team finished with a plus turnover differential. The Bengals are 11-54-0 under Lewis when they have a minus turnover differential, and 22-17 when they're even in takeaway/giveaway.

The blocked punt against the Browns was the Bengals' third blocked kick this season, the most they've had since blocking four in 1991.

In the game against the Browns, Cincinnati fell behind by 13 points, which marked the third consecutive time that happened. The Bengals were able to come back and beat the Browns after losing in overtime to the Dolphins and Ravens despite erasing 13-point deficits.