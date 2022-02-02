Another award for Watt

Another day means another award for linebacker T.J. Watt, who has made it a clean sweep so far this awards season.

Watt was selected as The Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year.

The award is one that is voted on by peers, with NFL players and coaches selecting the winner for each category.

Watt has already been voted first-team Associated Press All-Pro, 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year, PFWA Defensive Player of the Year, All-NFL by PFWA, voted to the Pro Bowl, and just about any other offseason honor you can earn.

Watt, the Steelers 2021 MVP, tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks, leading the NFL in sacks for the second-straight year.

Watt is one of only two players in NFL history to have 20 plus sacks in 14 or fewer games since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. The only other one to do it was the legendary Reggie White, who had 21 sacks in 12 games in 1987 in a strike-shortened season.

Watt also became the 12th player since sacks were counted as a statistic to have at least 20 sacks in a single season, something his brother, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, did twice.

Watt, who has 72 career sacks which ranks fourth in Steelers history, also joined White and his brother, J.J. Watt, as the only players since 1982 to have 70 plus sacks in their first five seasons in the NFL.

Watt set a new Steelers single-season sack record earlier this season when he surpassed the record set by linebacker James Harrison in 2008 when he had 16 sacks.

"It's all about tradition here and to be able to put your footprint in as part of the tradition here is special," said Watt. "I know it's an individual goal. I'm not big on individual achievements. But doing this with such a wonderful group of guys is what it's all about. To be able to be a part of this franchise hopefully for a long time, this is very special. But I really do have more work to do."

Watt recorded at least half a sack in 11 games in 2021 and has eight games with multiple sacks.

Even those who have never been sacked by him, have never had to face his fury, get it.