An incredible duo called it quits

Shell came in as undrafted rookie free agent in 1974 and went on to be selected to five Pro Bowls and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020. He also was an inaugural member of the Steelers Hall of Honor.

Shell was named All-Pro four times and was the Steelers MVP in 1980. Shell, who became one of the team's hardest-hitting defenders, also was a member of the Steelers four Super Bowl championship teams of the 1970s.