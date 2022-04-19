Allen signs one-year tender

Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender.

Allen played in 16 games in 2021, starting one. He finished the season with seven tackles and six special teams stops.

He had his most productive season number-wise in 2020 when he played in 14 games, starting two and missing two due to injuries. He finished with 24 tackles, including two for a loss and two quarterback hits. He made his first NFL start against Buffalo on Dec. 13, finishing the game with a career-high eight tackles.