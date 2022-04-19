Allen signs one-year tender

Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender.
Allen played in 16 games in 2021, starting one. He finished the season with seven tackles and six special teams stops.
He had his most productive season number-wise in 2020 when he played in 14 games, starting two and missing two due to injuries. He finished with 24 tackles, including two for a loss and two quarterback hits. He made his first NFL start against Buffalo on Dec. 13, finishing the game with a career-high eight tackles.
Allen was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 148th pick overall, but played in only three games in his first two seasons. He spent a good portion of the 2019 season on the practice squad, before finishing out the season on the active roster.
Take a look at photographs of Steelers LB Marcus Allen from the 2021 season