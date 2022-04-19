Transactions

Presented by

Allen signs one-year tender

Apr 19, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender.

Allen played in 16 games in 2021, starting one. He finished the season with seven tackles and six special teams stops.

He had his most productive season number-wise in 2020 when he played in 14 games, starting two and missing two due to injuries. He finished with 24 tackles, including two for a loss and two quarterback hits. He made his first NFL start against Buffalo on Dec. 13, finishing the game with a career-high eight tackles.

Allen was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 148th pick overall, but played in only three games in his first two seasons. He spent a good portion of the 2019 season on the practice squad, before finishing out the season on the active roster.

PHOTOS: Marcus Allen 2021 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers LB Marcus Allen from the 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) celebrates a crucial play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) celebrates a crucial play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Lions 26-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Lions 26-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Lions 26-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Lions 26-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers beat the Bills 23-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers beat the Bills 23-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Hassenauer signs one-year tender

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender

news

Spillane signs one-year tender

Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Steelers sign Avery, Joseph

The Steelers signed linebacker Genard Avery and safety Karl Joseph to one-year contracts

news

Witherspoon signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract

news

Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract

news

Olszewski signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract

news

Steelers sign five as free agency kicks off

Free agency started off with a bang for the Steelers as they bolstered their roster by signing five players

news

Jack signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract

news

Daniels signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year contract

news

Cole signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year contract

news

Wallace signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year contract

Advertising