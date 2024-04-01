Allen signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract.
Allen, who will be entering his seventh season in the NFL, originally signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent. Allen spent two seasons with the Panthers (2018-19), two seasons with the Washington Commanders (2020-21), and one season each with the Houston Texans (2022) and Buffalo Bills (2023).
In six seasons in the league he has played in 30 games, starting 19. He completed 441 of 704 pass attempts for 4,734 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 162 yards on 65 attempts and four touchdowns.
Allen was with the Bills in a backup role in 2023, seeing action in seven games with no pass attempts.
He started two games with the Texans in 2022, completing 46 of 78 passes (59%) for 416 yards and two touchdowns.
While with the Commanders he played in six games over two seasons, starting four of them, and completed 82 passes for 730 yards and five touchdowns.
Allen has his best season in 2019 when he started 12 of the 13 games he played for the Panthers after Cam Newton was injured. He set career highs for pass completions (303), pass attempts (489), yardage (3,322) and touchdowns (17). In his first start of the season (9/22/19 vs. Arizona), he had a career-high passer rating of 144.4, completing 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He threw for a career high 325 yards against Atlanta (11/17/19).
In his rookie season he played in two games, starting one, and completed 20 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
Allen started his college career at Texas A&M, before transferring to the University of Houston for his final year. He broke the Houston single-game completion percentage record of 93.9 going 31 for 33 against Rice (9/16/17).