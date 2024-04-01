Allen signed to one-year contract

He started two games with the Texans in 2022, completing 46 of 78 passes (59%) for 416 yards and two touchdowns.

While with the Commanders he played in six games over two seasons, starting four of them, and completed 82 passes for 730 yards and five touchdowns.

Allen has his best season in 2019 when he started 12 of the 13 games he played for the Panthers after Cam Newton was injured. He set career highs for pass completions (303), pass attempts (489), yardage (3,322) and touchdowns (17). In his first start of the season (9/22/19 vs. Arizona), he had a career-high passer rating of 144.4, completing 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He threw for a career high 325 yards against Atlanta (11/17/19).

In his rookie season he played in two games, starting one, and completed 20 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns on the season.