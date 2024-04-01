 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Allen signed to one-year contract

Apr 01, 2024 at 03:58 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract.

Allen, who will be entering his seventh season in the NFL, originally signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent. Allen spent two seasons with the Panthers (2018-19), two seasons with the Washington Commanders (2020-21), and one season each with the Houston Texans (2022) and Buffalo Bills (2023).

In six seasons in the league he has played in 30 games, starting 19. He completed 441 of 704 pass attempts for 4,734 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 162 yards on 65 attempts and four touchdowns.

Allen was with the Bills in a backup role in 2023, seeing action in seven games with no pass attempts.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Kyle Allen

See photos of Steelers newly-signed QB Kyle Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) passes the football during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. The Bills defeated the Bears 24-21. (Scott Boehm via AP)
1 / 10

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) passes the football during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. The Bills defeated the Bears 24-21. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/2023 Scott Boehm
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) runs with the ball as he looks for a receiver during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cowboys defeated the Washington Football Team 27-20. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
2 / 10

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) runs with the ball as he looks for a receiver during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cowboys defeated the Washington Football Team 27-20. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)
3 / 10

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat Washington 56-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
4 / 10

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat Washington 56-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) watches during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fl. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 13-6. (Paul Abell via AP)
5 / 10

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) watches during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fl. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 13-6. (Paul Abell via AP)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
6 / 10

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. The Browns won 27-14. (Perry Knotts via AP)
7 / 10

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. The Browns won 27-14. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/Â© 2022 Perry Knotts Photography
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass as he scrambles during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Dallas. (Matt Patterson via AP)
8 / 10

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass as he scrambles during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Dallas. (Matt Patterson via AP)

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. The Browns won 27-14. (Perry Knotts via AP)
9 / 10

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. The Browns won 27-14. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/Â© 2022 Perry Knotts Photography
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Dallas. (Matt Patterson via AP)
10 / 10

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Dallas. (Matt Patterson via AP)

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He started two games with the Texans in 2022, completing 46 of 78 passes (59%) for 416 yards and two touchdowns.

While with the Commanders he played in six games over two seasons, starting four of them, and completed 82 passes for 730 yards and five touchdowns.

Allen has his best season in 2019 when he started 12 of the 13 games he played for the Panthers after Cam Newton was injured. He set career highs for pass completions (303), pass attempts (489), yardage (3,322) and touchdowns (17). In his first start of the season (9/22/19 vs. Arizona), he had a career-high passer rating of 144.4, completing 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He threw for a career high 325 yards against Atlanta (11/17/19).

In his rookie season he played in two games, starting one, and completed 20 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Allen started his college career at Texas A&M, before transferring to the University of Houston for his final year. He broke the Houston single-game completion percentage record of 93.9 going 31 for 33 against Rice (9/16/17).

Related Content

news

Patterson signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract
news

Lowry signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a two-year contract
news

Watkins signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Quez Watkins to a one-year contract
news

Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract
news

Johnston signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year contract
news

Jefferson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year contract
news

Killebrew signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract
news

Steelers acquire Fields in trade with Bears

The Steelers acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears
news

Steelers make trade with Eagles

The Steelers acquired three draft picks from the Eagles in a trade that sent Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia
news

Wilson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract
news

Queen signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year contract
Advertising