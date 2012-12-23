Allen is Digest Player of Week

**

CORTEZ ALLEN

Cornerback

The Steelers came into Sunday's game against the Bengals threatening to set a franchise record for fewest interceptions in a season, and with their cornerbacks contributing only one of the seven they had managed in their first 14 games. Cortez Allen changed a lot of that almost single-handedly.

Allen finished the game with two interceptions – the first two of his NFL career – and he also forced a fumble that Ryan Clark recovered to help the Steelers defense come up with a season-high three takeaways. He added seven tackles and three passes defensed.

Allen is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.