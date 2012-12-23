Allen is Digest Player of Week

Dec 23, 2012 at 08:55 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

CORTEZ ALLEN
Cornerback

The Steelers came into Sunday's game against the Bengals threatening to set a franchise record for fewest interceptions in a season, and with their cornerbacks contributing only one of the seven they had managed in their first 14 games. Cortez Allen changed a lot of that almost single-handedly.

Allen finished the game with two interceptions – the first two of his NFL career – and he also forced a fumble that Ryan Clark recovered to help the Steelers defense come up with a season-high three takeaways. He added seven tackles and three passes defensed.

Allen is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Lawrence Timmons, who finished with a team-high 10 tackles, including two for loss, and two of the Steelers' six sacks; Brett Keisel, who had five tackles and 1.5 sacks; Troy Polamalu, who had eight tackles, including one for loss, one sack, and one pass defensed; Keenan Lewis, who had six tackles and two passes defensed; and Antonio Brown, who caught five passes for 97 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, which was the Steelers' only one of the game.

