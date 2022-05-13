After Further Review: The '22 schedule

The Steelers' 2022 schedule announced last evening was as much-anticipated as it is intriguing.

From the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 at Cincinnati to the regular-season finale on Jan. 7-8 against Cleveland.

It's also subject to further review.

All Week 18 kickoff dates and times are being listed as TBD (to be determined) initially, and will be finalized following the conclusion of Week 17. Two of those matchups will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 (at 4:30 p.m., ET, and at 8:15 p.m., ET), one will be contested at 8:20 p.m., ET, on Sunday, Jan. 8 and the remainder of the Sunday schedule will play out at either 1 p.m., ET, or 4:25 p.m., ET.

The Steelers have five prime time games scheduled, including a date with the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 24, at Heinz Field. But flexible scheduling decisions will be made on 12 days notice for Weeks 5-14 and on six days notice for Week 15 and Week 17, if needed.