After Further Review: The '22 schedule

The Steelers' 2022 schedule announced last evening was as much-anticipated as it is intriguing.
From the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 at Cincinnati to the regular-season finale on Jan. 7-8 against Cleveland.
It's also subject to further review.
All Week 18 kickoff dates and times are being listed as TBD (to be determined) initially, and will be finalized following the conclusion of Week 17. Two of those matchups will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 (at 4:30 p.m., ET, and at 8:15 p.m., ET), one will be contested at 8:20 p.m., ET, on Sunday, Jan. 8 and the remainder of the Sunday schedule will play out at either 1 p.m., ET, or 4:25 p.m., ET.
The Steelers have five prime time games scheduled, including a date with the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 24, at Heinz Field. But flexible scheduling decisions will be made on 12 days notice for Weeks 5-14 and on six days notice for Week 15 and Week 17, if needed.
The Steelers will host the Raiders 50 years and one day after the 1972 playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium that ended with Franco Harris' "Immaculate Reception."
Take a look at the Steelers 2022 schedule in photos
The home opener is Sept. 18 against New England.
The bye week is Week 9, which means the Steelers won't play again after their Oct. 30 visit to Philadelphia until Nov. 13 (home against New Orleans).
The first prime time game is a Week 3 Thursday night encounter at the Browns.
The Steelers will also play in prime time on Oct. 23 at Miami, which ought to be a lot more of a climate-friendly environment than having to play in Miami in September.
The prime time lights are also scheduled to be shining on the Steelers on consecutive weeks (Sunday, Nov. 20 against Cincinnati and Monday, Nov. 28 at Indianapolis).
The first meeting with the Ravens won't occur until Week 14 (Dec. 11 at Heinz Field).
The rematch is New Year's Day in Baltimore.
The defending-AFC Champion Bengals will host the Steelers for openers (the eighth consecutive season the Steelers have opened on the road) and visit Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 (Week 11).