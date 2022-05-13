Presented by

After Further Review: The '22 schedule

May 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

The Steelers' 2022 schedule announced last evening was as much-anticipated as it is intriguing.

From the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 at Cincinnati to the regular-season finale on Jan. 7-8 against Cleveland.

It's also subject to further review.

All Week 18 kickoff dates and times are being listed as TBD (to be determined) initially, and will be finalized following the conclusion of Week 17. Two of those matchups will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 (at 4:30 p.m., ET, and at 8:15 p.m., ET), one will be contested at 8:20 p.m., ET, on Sunday, Jan. 8 and the remainder of the Sunday schedule will play out at either 1 p.m., ET, or 4:25 p.m., ET.

The Steelers have five prime time games scheduled, including a date with the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 24, at Heinz Field. But flexible scheduling decisions will be made on 12 days notice for Weeks 5-14 and on six days notice for Week 15 and Week 17, if needed.

The Steelers will host the Raiders 50 years and one day after the 1972 playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium that ended with Franco Harris' "Immaculate Reception."

PHOTOS: Steelers 2022 schedule

Take a look at the Steelers 2022 schedule in photos

Week __ Bye
1 / 19

Week __ Bye

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1 - Steelers at Bengals
2 / 19

Week 1 - Steelers at Bengals

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 2 - Steelers vs. Patriots
3 / 19

Week 2 - Steelers vs. Patriots

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3 - Steelers at Browns
4 / 19

Week 3 - Steelers at Browns

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 4 - Steelers vs. Jets
5 / 19

Week 4 - Steelers vs. Jets

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 5 - Steelers at Bills
6 / 19

Week 5 - Steelers at Bills

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6 - Steelers vs. Buccaneers
7 / 19

Week 6 - Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7 - Steelers at Dolphins
8 / 19

Week 7 - Steelers at Dolphins

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 8 - Steelers at Eagles
9 / 19

Week 8 - Steelers at Eagles

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 9 - Bye
10 / 19

Week 9 - Bye

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10 - Steelers vs. Saints
11 / 19

Week 10 - Steelers vs. Saints

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 11 - Steelers vs. Bengals
12 / 19

Week 11 - Steelers vs. Bengals

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12 - Steelers at Colts
13 / 19

Week 12 - Steelers at Colts

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13 - Steelers at Falcons
14 / 19

Week 13 - Steelers at Falcons

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 14 - Steelers vs. Ravens
15 / 19

Week 14 - Steelers vs. Ravens

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15 - Steelers at Panthers
16 / 19

Week 15 - Steelers at Panthers

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16 - Steelers vs. Raiders
17 / 19

Week 16 - Steelers vs. Raiders

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 17 - Steelers at Ravens
18 / 19

Week 17 - Steelers at Ravens

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 18 - Steelers vs. Browns
19 / 19

Week 18 - Steelers vs. Browns

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The home opener is Sept. 18 against New England.

The bye week is Week 9, which means the Steelers won't play again after their Oct. 30 visit to Philadelphia until Nov. 13 (home against New Orleans).

The first prime time game is a Week 3 Thursday night encounter at the Browns.

The Steelers will also play in prime time on Oct. 23 at Miami, which ought to be a lot more of a climate-friendly environment than having to play in Miami in September.

The prime time lights are also scheduled to be shining on the Steelers on consecutive weeks (Sunday, Nov. 20 against Cincinnati and Monday, Nov. 28 at Indianapolis).

The first meeting with the Ravens won't occur until Week 14 (Dec. 11 at Heinz Field).

The rematch is New Year's Day in Baltimore.

The defending-AFC Champion Bengals will host the Steelers for openers (the eighth consecutive season the Steelers have opened on the road) and visit Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 (Week 11).

Related Content

news

Steelers release 2022 schedule

The Steelers 2022 schedule features five primetime games, including one on Christmas Eve

news

Steelers first two games of 2022 revealed

The Steelers open on the road against the Bengals, followed by the home opener against the Patriots the next week

news

Steelers 2022 schedule to be released on Thursday

Set your reminders for Thursday night when the full 2022 schedule is revealed

news

Steelers release 2021 schedule

The Steelers 2021 schedule includes five primetime games

news

Steelers open the season at Bills

The Steelers will open the 2021 regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills

Advertising