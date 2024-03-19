Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract.

Adams spent the majority of the last three seasons with the Steelers after he was signed in 2021 off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Adams has played in 35 games for the black and gold, starting 20. In 2023 he played in 13 games, starting eight of them. He finished the season with 24 tackles, 11 of them solo stops, two tackles for a loss and a pass defensed.

In 2022 Adams played in all 17 games, starting nine, and recorded 26 tackles, 12 of them solo stops, while adding a tackle for a loss. Adams finished the 2021 season with eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits. He played in five games for the Saints in 2021 with one start, while playing in five games for the Steelers after he was signed during the season.

Adams was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Packers before signing with the New England Patriots in 2021.