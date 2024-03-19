 Skip to main content
Adams signed to two-year contract

Mar 19, 2024 at 04:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract.

Adams spent the majority of the last three seasons with the Steelers after he was signed in 2021 off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Adams has played in 35 games for the black and gold, starting 20. In 2023 he played in 13 games, starting eight of them. He finished the season with 24 tackles, 11 of them solo stops, two tackles for a loss and a pass defensed.

In 2022 Adams played in all 17 games, starting nine, and recorded 26 tackles, 12 of them solo stops, while adding a tackle for a loss. Adams finished the 2021 season with eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits. He played in five games for the Saints in 2021 with one start, while playing in five games for the Steelers after he was signed during the season.

Adams was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Packers before signing with the New England Patriots in 2021.

For his career, Adams has played in 85 games with 24 starts. He has 109 career tackles, 52 of them solo stops, and one and a half sacks.

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: 
DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles    
7 vs. Detroit Lions, Dec 30, 2018
5 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 03, 2019
4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct 29, 2023
4 at Los Angeles Rams, Oct 22, 2023
4 more at 4

Solo Tackles    
5 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 03, 2019
4 vs. Detroit Lions, Dec 30, 2018
3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct 29, 2023
3 at Los Angeles Rams, Oct 22, 2023
4 more at 3

Sacks    
1.0 vs. Miami Dolphins, Nov 11, 2018
0.5 at Chicago Bears, Dec 16, 2018

Passes Defensed    
1 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec 05, 2021
1 at Washington Football Team, Oct 10, 2021
3 more at 1
         
Forced Fumbles    
1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 18, 2023
1 at Chicago Bears, Dec 16, 2018

Fumble Recoveries    
1 vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov 10, 2019

Tackles For Loss    
2 at New York Jets, Dec 23, 2018
2 at Chicago Bears, Dec 16, 2018
1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct 29, 2023
8 more at 1

