AB, DeAngelo, and the mannequin challenge

Nov 04, 2016 at 08:26 AM

A look at what was said in the locker room on Friday, and oh yeah, the mannequin challenge.

Antonio Brown weighed in on the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, one that the players in the Steelers' locker room feel is as intense as ever:
"It means everything. It's always intense. It always a fierce battle with those guys. They are going to give us their best effort."

DeAngelo Williams, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, on his status for Sunday's game…and don't look for him to give away much:
"I am getting ready for a game if I am called upon, I should be ready to go. If I am not, I am not ready to go. We'll see come Sunday. I like this whole cat and mouse game. It's fun."

Brown on his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger and what it would mean to have him back on the field on Sunday:
"That is my guy. Anytime he is out there you know what it does for me. Actions speak louder than words."

Williams on the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, one that usually has the training room busy the next day:"It's a black and blue game."

A full look at the Steelers game status:

Out: C Cody Wallace (knee)

Questionable: CB William Gay (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (knee), RB DeAngelo Williams (knee)

Oh yeah, and about that mannequin challenge, our players killed it.

