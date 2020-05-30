A salute to the seniors

For seniors in the Pittsburgh area, including those in the Pittsburgh Public School system, this is a special time.

It's the end of the school year, graduation time, a time to take that next step in their lives.

But they are taking that step in a different world.

Since mid-March the students have been learning online from home, leaving their friends and the classroom setting behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a tough and challenging time for the young members of the Pittsburgh community, and today is a day to congratulate them and wish them luck as they move forward.