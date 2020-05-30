A salute to the seniors

For seniors in the Pittsburgh area, including those in the Pittsburgh Public School system, this is a special time.
It's the end of the school year, graduation time, a time to take that next step in their lives.
But they are taking that step in a different world.
Since mid-March the students have been learning online from home, leaving their friends and the classroom setting behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a tough and challenging time for the young members of the Pittsburgh community, and today is a day to congratulate them and wish them luck as they move forward.
Throughout the City of Pittsburgh lights shone bright on Friday night to honor them, including at Heinz Field, and messages poured in from members of the community, including James Conner, Cam Heyward and Brett Keisel.