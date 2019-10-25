A promise made, and kept

• "The Steelers wore their traditional black jerseys with white numbers, and over the previous decade the uniform had become symbolic," writes Jim Rooney. "The integration of the team during the 1970s had been purposeful, a keystone of Dan Rooney's leadership of the Steelers. Joe Greene, who went to a segregated high school in Texas, anchored the front of the Steel Curtain defense. Buttressing Greene were future Hall of Famers Jack Ham and Jack Lambert, two white linebackers from the Rust Belt. Behind them were Mel Blount and Donnie Shell, both of whom had attended historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and marched in the South after Martin Luther King's assassination. The final line of defense was Mike Wagner, a white safety from a town situated between Milwaukee and Chicago."

• This section of the book takes the reader through every phase of the Steelers' transformation, and how it started with Dan Rooney's detailed plan to turn the Steelers into champions on the field but also an organization that attained greatness in the community, in the outside world, and in their thinking.

• "Then he wrote very specifically what he expected each person within the organization to do," writes Jim Rooney. "This plan was his design for the entirety of the franchise. The document was always in the credenza behind his desk, and he would refer to it often. It described in detail every activity for which the franchise was responsible. He wrote out the obligations and objectives of each role, from ball boy to business managers to coaches."

• This section also explains Dan Rooney's collaboration with the three people identified by the book as integral to the execution of his plan: Bill Nunn, Chuck Noll, and Joe Gordon. The scout who identified the talent, the coach who molded that talent into a championship team, and the public relations man who nurtured the Steelers brand.

• The section on Ireland is neither boring nor difficult to understand, nor does it require an in-depth knowledge of the history of violence in that country and the reasons for it. While it's not about football, this section reinforces much of what was covered earlier in the book about Dan Rooney's work with the NFL, primarily in the area of labor, because it recounts his knack for finding a consensus among people who very likely are going to end up not being totally happy with the final agreement.

• The final section of the book deals with the Rooney Rule, which began as a requirement that any NFL team hiring a head coach to interview at least one minority candidate for the job. It since has expanded to include senior football operations jobs, including general managers. The impact of the rule is detailed in the book with a powerful illustration that shows the number of minority coaches hired before the creation of the Rooney Rule vs. the hirings coming after its implementation.

• This section had the potential to devolve into a dry, overly academic recounting, but instead of simply citing statistics, the section on the Rooney Rule includes enough story-telling with a number of easily recognizable NFL power-brokers as main characters to keep the reader interested and the pages turning. It's history, but it's delivered in a more anecdotal, less academic, way, while still impressing upon the reader the importance of the Rooney Rule and the delicate negotiating touch that was required to get it approved by ownership.

• To quote from the text: "A change in approach this significant is difficult in the NFL, as it is in any organization. And there would be some resistance. (Dan) Rooney had been wrestling with how to make changes and how to convince others to join him in those changes throughout his life … Dan Rooney would bring all of those qualities – the credibility he had built in the NFL, the ability to forge common ground, and his willingness to immerse himself in the nitty-gritty of the process and continue to be a champion for what he believed in – to improve opportunities for minority coaches in the NFL. The Rooney Rule would be the culmination of his life's work and his professional approach."

• Call it Dan Rooney's gift, or his genius, but his ability to bring together people on opposing sides of an often contentious issue and broker a peaceful solution is a great contribution, and his willingness to do that in a selfless and respectful way is what made him a great man.