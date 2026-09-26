A night to honor the best

Colbert, who joined the Steelers in 2000, served in a variety of roles for the team during his tenure, starting as director of football operations (2000-10), before he was named the organization's first-ever General Manager in 2010. He was named Vice President and General Manager in 2016, a position he held until he retired in 2022.

"Having grown up in the Pittsburgh area and watching these great players, coaches, administrators as we're all coming up through our careers, you never imagine yourself being part of it," said Colbert. "And then even when we were there with the team, it was a little unreal that we're actually part of this.

"Until it's over, you never really reflect on that because there was so much to do at a given moment. Afterwards you reflect on it, and you think about all the great people you had the opportunity to encounter, to work with, to learn from. It's always going to be special, but with an honor like this, it's just brought to the forefront."

Thomas, who has attended the Hall of Honor dinner multiple times to honor his former teammates, didn't know if his day to be inducted would come.

Now that it has, he understands fully how special it is.

"This means a whole lot to me," said Thomas. "If I look at my life and the number of deposits that were made on my life by the Rooneys, by Mr. Art Rooney Sr. on down, it's just been amazing. What makes your life significant is all the people that make deposits in your life. Coming here from Macon, Georgia, I didn't know if I wanted to come here because they hadn't won much.

"But there were so many people that made an impact on my life, the people responsible for a lot of my life, coaches and teammates. It was the people in Pittsburgh I got to know, the relationships I formed. It's something you can't put a value on. That is something I treasure more than the Super Bowls.

"This is a great honor. I thought about it over the years, but I've got to the point where I thought I'm not going to get in. But this is special."

Thomas was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of Florida State, where he was the first African American football player to play in a varsity game and earn a varsity letter, as well as the first Black football player to graduate from the school.

He spent nine seasons with the Steelers (1973-81) and played in three Super Bowls, missing Super Bowl XIII after he was sidelined for the season with sarcoidosis (inflammation of lungs and lymph nodes).

Thomas received quite the emotional surprise on Friday night, when Steelers President Art Rooney II presented him with a championship ring from Super Bowl XIII, after he didn't receive one since he missed the year.

"It really changed my life," said Thomas of his time with the Steelers. "The people that I met at the Steelers organization, it was growing in the sense that we just started winning. More so, the people of Pittsburgh really embraced us, they almost owned us.