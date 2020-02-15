A look around the AFC North

A quick look at the AFC North Division in advance of the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and the NFL Draft:
BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Ravens figured it out on defense eventually as last season progressed, but the plan is to look a lot more like the Ravens traditionally look on defense next season.
Especially as it relates to the front seven.
"That's really something that's going to be a target for us," head coach John Harbaugh told ESPN.com. "The front seven, specific positions and skill sets within the front seven, are going to be really critical."
The Ravens allowed 15.1 points and 268.9 yards over the final 12 games, but they finished 21st in the NFL in allowing 4.39 yards per carry overall in 2019.
Baltimore also finished last in the NFL with nine sacks generated by a four-man rush, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.
Hensley also reported the Ravens lacked a first-round pick among their front seven for the first time in franchise history last season.
They have the cap space and the draft capital to go shopping.
"We know with our scheme and the way that we get attacked, we know the kind of player that we want," Harbaugh said. "So it'll narrow the focus even more, both in free agency and the draft, and we'll try to get two or three guys, maybe four."
CINCINNATI BENGALS: The Bengals' offseason direction is beginning to come into focus.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week that the team will attempt to trade quarterback Andy Dalton "when the time is right.
"They're not going to do anything that puts him in a bad spot or that he does not agree with going forward," Rapoport added.
Dalton, benched for a three-game stretch in 2019, has one year left on his current contract. His $17.7 million salary for 2020 reportedly isn't guaranteed, which means the Bengals could trade or release him without absorbing a salary cap hit.
Dalton took over at quarterback for the Bengals after they drafted him on the second round (35th overall) in 2011. His 70-61-2 career record as a starter includes a 2-11 showing in 2019.
Cincinnati has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which has the Bengals positioned to draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow if they so desire.
There are other offseason questions to address.
Wide receiver A.J. Green must be either signed to a contract extension or secured via the franchise tag if he's to play in Cincinnati in 2020 after missing the 2019 season (ankle).
And running back Joe Mixon, coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which leaves his long-term future with the organization uncertain.
CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Browns have made Andrew Berry, 32, the youngest general manager in NFL history (per The Athletic).
One of the first orders of business was to clarify the organization's position on analytics.
Berry emphasized Cleveland would have a "scouting-centered front office.
"We also are going to incorporate information, research and insights into our decision making," Berry said. "We would be silly not to push on every area that can give us a competitive advantage make decisions."
Berry added the Browns "are not going to be defined by one approach or one area. Anywhere that we can gain an advantage on our competitors, we are going to really put the pedal to the floor.
"If there's anything that I want to be defined by it's aggression. We want to aggressively acquire talent because that is the name of the game from an NFL front office perspective, and we are going to explore every avenue that enables us to do that."
