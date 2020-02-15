A look around the AFC North

A quick look at the AFC North Division in advance of the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and the NFL Draft:

BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Ravens figured it out on defense eventually as last season progressed, but the plan is to look a lot more like the Ravens traditionally look on defense next season.

Especially as it relates to the front seven.

"That's really something that's going to be a target for us," head coach John Harbaugh told ESPN.com. "The front seven, specific positions and skill sets within the front seven, are going to be really critical."

The Ravens allowed 15.1 points and 268.9 yards over the final 12 games, but they finished 21st in the NFL in allowing 4.39 yards per carry overall in 2019.

Baltimore also finished last in the NFL with nine sacks generated by a four-man rush, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Hensley also reported the Ravens lacked a first-round pick among their front seven for the first time in franchise history last season.

They have the cap space and the draft capital to go shopping.