A different person on game day

Vance McDonald leaned a little further back in the oversized leather chair, a smile slowly coming across his face, and a quiet laugh just barely noticeable.

As he sat there, the smile gradually widened, and the laugh got a little louder.

"On game day, I'm a different guy," said McDonald.

That is the only way to explain 'Vanimal,' the nickname McDonald has been given.

Spend a few minutes talking to McDonald, and you seriously wonder how the nickname makes sense. He is quiet, soft spoken, calm, and seriously one of the nicest guys you will ever meet.

On game day, though, he said it best.

"Instinctually is how I like to look at it. On game day I am a different guy," said McDonald. "Off the field, even in practice, but on game day, in the moment, the game starts it's almost instinctually I yearn for the contact, the challenge of trying to be brought down.

"The physical element of football brings so much energy to me. It's the game within the game. I like the nickname because I think of animals in nature trying to survive to better their circumstances, better their situation. A lot of time it takes making hard decisions, it takes doing the nitty gritty things that are beyond comprehension physically.