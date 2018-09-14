A big challenge for the defense

Keeping him contained: It didn't take long for Tyreek Hill to make his impact on the 2018 NFL season when he returned a punt 91-yards for a touchdown and had seven receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs opening day win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

And on Sunday, it will be the Steelers defense that will have to stop, or at least contain, the explosive Hill.

"He went crazy. He had a good game," said Artie Burns. "We're going to prepare for him. We're going to look at the film, see how we can slow him down, and have a good game.

"Tyreek is a big play maker, as well as (Travis) Kelce. We just got to make sure we get the ball down once they catch it."

Hill, who at 5-10, 185 pounds has the self-proclaimed nickname of 'Cheetah' because of his speed, brings on a different challenge than a big receiver.

"Each guy has their own challenge," said Cameron Sutton. "Tyreek being a small guy, shifty guy, speed guy. It always come down to fundamental technique, trusting yourself, doing what you love to do, and not shy from anything. Be ready to go, be locked in for the moment, go play by play, and be ready to go each and every day down.