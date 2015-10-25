8 things to watch for at Kansas City

What to keep an eye on in regular-season game No. 7 against the Chiefs:
UNLIKELY OCCURRANCES: LB Lawrence Timmons' interception last Sunday against Arizona was his first INT since Dec. 29, 2013. LB James Harrison's forced fumble was his first since Dec. 16, 2012. Can the Steelers' steadily-improving defense continue to get such timely contributions from such relatively-unlikely sources?
AIR LE'VEON: RB Le'Veon Bell's receiving yards have dropped from 70 at St. Louis to 21 against Baltimore to 16 at San Diego to 0 against Arizona. Will this be the game the Steelers re-introduce Bell into the passing game?
ANOTHER STREAK: WR Antonio Brown has had fewer than 50 yards receiving in three consecutive games, beginning with a 42-yard effort on Oct. 1 against Baltimore (the game that ended Brown's NFL-record streak of 35 consecutive games with at least five catches and at least 50 receiving yards). AB wants the ball and the Steelers would like to get it to him. Can they?
Here is a look at the statistical leaders for the both the Steelers and Chiefs heading into the Week 7 contest.
ENCORE PERFORMANCE:** WR Martavis Bryant made his 2015 debut last Sunday against Arizona and contributed six catches for 137 yards and two TDs. What might Bryant be capable of now that he has a game under his belt?
FIELD POSITION MATTERS: KC P Dustin Colquitt leads the NFL with 14 punts that have been downed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. Steelers P Jordan Berry is tied for second (13) in that department. Which team will get a leg up in the punting game?
TIGHTENING UP: The Steelers' defense surrendered four pass plays of at least 25 yards against Arizona (32, 42, 44 and 45) after having allowed just six such completions in their first five games. Have they made the necessary corrections?
COVERAGE CONCERNS: The Steelers also allowed their second-longest punt return of the season (17 yards) and their longest and third-longest kickoff returns of the season (32 yards, 28 yards) in the Arizona game. Can the coverage teams bounce back in Kansas City?
THE STAT THAT MATTERS: The Steelers are No. 23 in the NFL in total defense (376.5 yards per game) but they're No. 5 in scoring defense (18.0 points per game). Will they be able to stay stingy no matter how many yards the Chiefs gain?