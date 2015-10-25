8 things to watch for at Kansas City

Oct 25, 2015 at 01:30 AM

What to keep an eye on in regular-season game No. 7 against the Chiefs:

UNLIKELY OCCURRANCES: LB Lawrence Timmons' interception last Sunday against Arizona was his first INT since Dec. 29, 2013. LB James Harrison's forced fumble was his first since Dec. 16, 2012. Can the Steelers' steadily-improving defense continue to get such timely contributions from such relatively-unlikely sources?

AIR LE'VEON: RB Le'Veon Bell's receiving yards have dropped from 70 at St. Louis to 21 against Baltimore to 16 at San Diego to 0 against Arizona. Will this be the game the Steelers re-introduce Bell into the passing game?

ANOTHER STREAK: WR Antonio Brown has had fewer than 50 yards receiving in three consecutive games, beginning with a 42-yard effort on Oct. 1 against Baltimore (the game that ended Brown's NFL-record streak of 35 consecutive games with at least five catches and at least 50 receiving yards). AB wants the ball and the Steelers would like to get it to him. Can they?

**

PHOTOS: Steelers/Chiefs Statistical Leaders

Here is a look at the statistical leaders for the both the Steelers and Chiefs heading into the Week 7 contest.

QB Landry Jones came in during the second half of the Steelers Week 6 game vs. the Cardinals and went 8 for 12 (66.7%) for 168 yards, two touchdown pass to WR Martavis Bryant and no interceptions.  Stats that equal a near perfect 149.3 quarterback rating.
1 / 18

QB Landry Jones came in during the second half of the Steelers Week 6 game vs. the Cardinals and went 8 for 12 (66.7%) for 168 yards, two touchdown pass to WR Martavis Bryant and no interceptions.  Stats that equal a near perfect 149.3 quarterback rating.

QB Mike Vick has now started the last three game for the Steelers and is 40 for 66 passing for 371 yards with two touchdown and one interceptions for a quarterback rating of 79.8 on the season.
2 / 18

QB Mike Vick has now started the last three game for the Steelers and is 40 for 66 passing for 371 yards with two touchdown and one interceptions for a quarterback rating of 79.8 on the season.

QB Ben Roethlisberger is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered during Week 3.  In about two and half games of action this season Ben had completed 67 of 89 passes (75.3%) for 912 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 113.1.
3 / 18

QB Ben Roethlisberger is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered during Week 3.  In about two and half games of action this season Ben had completed 67 of 89 passes (75.3%) for 912 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 113.1.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith enters the game having completed 131 of 210 passes (62.4%) for 1,573 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 88.8.  Smith also has 119 yards rushing on 28 attempts.
4 / 18

Chiefs QB Alex Smith enters the game having completed 131 of 210 passes (62.4%) for 1,573 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 88.8.  Smith also has 119 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

RB Le'Veon Bell leads the Steelers rushing attack with 390 yards on 86 carries and three touchdowns.
5 / 18

RB Le'Veon Bell leads the Steelers rushing attack with 390 yards on 86 carries and three touchdowns.

RB DeAngelo Williams enters the game averaging 4.6 yards per a carry on 50 rushes and has found the end zone three times this season.
6 / 18

RB DeAngelo Williams enters the game averaging 4.6 yards per a carry on 50 rushes and has found the end zone three times this season.

Chiefs leading rusher, RB Jamaal Charles, suffered a season ending knee injury in Week 5.  Prior to the injury, Charles carried the ball 71 times for 364 yards and four touchdowns.
7 / 18

Chiefs leading rusher, RB Jamaal Charles, suffered a season ending knee injury in Week 5.  Prior to the injury, Charles carried the ball 71 times for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

RB Charcandrick West started at RB for the Chiefs in Week 6 vs. the Vikings.  West gained 33 yards on 9 carries in the game and has 81 yards on 21 carries for the season.
8 / 18

RB Charcandrick West started at RB for the Chiefs in Week 6 vs. the Vikings.  West gained 33 yards on 9 carries in the game and has 81 yards on 21 carries for the season.

WR Antonio Brown leads all Steelers receivers with 40 receptions, 547 yards and is tied with WR Martavis Bryant and WR Darrius Heyward-Bey with two receiving touchdowns on the season.
9 / 18

WR Antonio Brown leads all Steelers receivers with 40 receptions, 547 yards and is tied with WR Martavis Bryant and WR Darrius Heyward-Bey with two receiving touchdowns on the season.

In his first action of the season during Week 6, WR Martavis Bryant caught 6 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
10 / 18

In his first action of the season during Week 6, WR Martavis Bryant caught 6 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

WR Jeremy Maclin leads all Chiefs receivers with 39 receptions for 531 yards.
11 / 18

WR Jeremy Maclin leads all Chiefs receivers with 39 receptions for 531 yards.

TE Travis Kelce leads all Chiefs pass catchers with two touchdowns.  Kelce is also second on the team with 29 receptions and 416 yards on the season.
12 / 18

TE Travis Kelce leads all Chiefs pass catchers with two touchdowns.  Kelce is also second on the team with 29 receptions and 416 yards on the season.

LB Lawrence Timmons lead the Steelers defense with 44 total tackles (28 solo and 16 assists) on the season.  Timmons also has one sack and one interception in 2015.
13 / 18

LB Lawrence Timmons lead the Steelers defense with 44 total tackles (28 solo and 16 assists) on the season.  Timmons also has one sack and one interception in 2015.

The Chiefs defense is led LB Derrick Johnson who has recorded 34 total tackles (28 solo and 6 assists) on the season.
14 / 18

The Chiefs defense is led LB Derrick Johnson who has recorded 34 total tackles (28 solo and 6 assists) on the season.

DE Stephon Tuitt's 3.5 sack total on the season leads the 2015 Steelers defense.
15 / 18

DE Stephon Tuitt's 3.5 sack total on the season leads the 2015 Steelers defense.

DL Allen Bailey has recorded 4.5 quarterback sacks in 2015 and has also forced two fumbles to lead the Chiefs defense.
16 / 18

DL Allen Bailey has recorded 4.5 quarterback sacks in 2015 and has also forced two fumbles to lead the Chiefs defense.

S Mike Mitchell helped clinch the Steelers Week 6 victory over the Cardinals with his fourth quarter inception of Carson Palmer.  Four other Steelers have also recorded an interception this season: LB Lawrence Timmons, CB Antwon Blake, S Will Allen and CB Ross Cockrell.
17 / 18

S Mike Mitchell helped clinch the Steelers Week 6 victory over the Cardinals with his fourth quarter inception of Carson Palmer.  Four other Steelers have also recorded an interception this season: LB Lawrence Timmons, CB Antwon Blake, S Will Allen and CB Ross Cockrell.

Rookie DB Marcus Peters leads the Chiefs secondary with three interceptions and 10 passes defended this season.
18 / 18

Rookie DB Marcus Peters leads the Chiefs secondary with three interceptions and 10 passes defended this season.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

ENCORE PERFORMANCE:** WR Martavis Bryant made his 2015 debut last Sunday against Arizona and contributed six catches for 137 yards and two TDs. What might Bryant be capable of now that he has a game under his belt?

FIELD POSITION MATTERS: KC P Dustin Colquitt leads the NFL with 14 punts that have been downed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. Steelers P Jordan Berry is tied for second (13) in that department. Which team will get a leg up in the punting game?

TIGHTENING UP: The Steelers' defense surrendered four pass plays of at least 25 yards against Arizona (32, 42, 44 and 45) after having allowed just six such completions in their first five games. Have they made the necessary corrections?

COVERAGE CONCERNS: The Steelers also allowed their second-longest punt return of the season (17 yards) and their longest and third-longest kickoff returns of the season (32 yards, 28 yards) in the Arizona game. Can the coverage teams bounce back in Kansas City?

THE STAT THAT MATTERS: The Steelers are No. 23 in the NFL in total defense (376.5 yards per game) but they're No. 5 in scoring defense (18.0 points per game). Will they be able to stay stingy no matter how many yards the Chiefs gain?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Experience is the best teacher

Experience is the best teacher
news

Statement from Rooney on Butler's retirement

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

Statement from Tomlin on Butler's retirement

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

Butler announces retirement

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler announced his retirement on Saturday evening
Advertising