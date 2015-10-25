8 things to watch for at Kansas City

ENCORE PERFORMANCE:** WR Martavis Bryant made his 2015 debut last Sunday against Arizona and contributed six catches for 137 yards and two TDs. What might Bryant be capable of now that he has a game under his belt?

FIELD POSITION MATTERS: KC P Dustin Colquitt leads the NFL with 14 punts that have been downed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. Steelers P Jordan Berry is tied for second (13) in that department. Which team will get a leg up in the punting game?

TIGHTENING UP: The Steelers' defense surrendered four pass plays of at least 25 yards against Arizona (32, 42, 44 and 45) after having allowed just six such completions in their first five games. Have they made the necessary corrections?

COVERAGE CONCERNS: The Steelers also allowed their second-longest punt return of the season (17 yards) and their longest and third-longest kickoff returns of the season (32 yards, 28 yards) in the Arizona game. Can the coverage teams bounce back in Kansas City?