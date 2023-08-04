5 for Friday: Veterans make presence felt with rookies

That second interception was an impressive display of athleticism and hands, as Porter caught the ball as he dove to his left and controlled it as he went to the ground, securing the ball before rolling out of bounds.

The first interception, however, was the dilemma that quarterbacks are going to face against the rookie. Trubisky's pass wasn't necessarily a bad one. But Porter's length down the field is surprising to quarterbacks -- even those who have practiced against him.

When he puts his arms up, his 6-foot-3 frame extends to well over 7 feet. And you can't simply throw the ball in over his head. You have to feather it in over top of him.

For teams that don't have cornerbacks who are that tall, it's going to be difficult to rep in practice when they prepare to play the Steelers.

• Najee Harris has looked great in this camp and appears primed for perhaps his best season.

That's saying something given Harris leads the NFL in touches (694) since coming to the NFL in 2021 and is sixth in total yardage (2,930) in that same period.

He's also sixth in rushing over the past two seasons with 2,234 yards gained.

That, by the way, is the most rushing yards by a player in his first two seasons with the Steelers, topping Le'Veon Bell (2,221) and Franco Harris (1,753).

It should be noted that both Bell and Franco Harris had arguably their best seasons at 25, the same age Najee Harris is this season.

Bell had 1,291 rushing yards and caught a career-high 85 passes for 655 yards, leading the NFL in touches in 2017.