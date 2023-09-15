5 for Friday: Steelers need to get back to identity

With Johnson sidelined, there's no better time than now to be a bully.

Cleveland made moves this offseason to help improve its run defense, which was one of the worst in the league last season, allowing 135.0 yards per game.

Defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris were added in free agency. Massive nose tackle Siaki Ika came through the draft.

The Browns allowed 75 yards on 20 carries to the Bengals last week, but Joe Mixon only got 13 of those rushing attempts, gaining 56 yards. That's 4.3 yards per carry, not great, but also not bad.

And Harris, Ika and Maurice Hurst, three of the five defensive tackles on Cleveland's roster, missed practice on Thursday with injuries.

The Steelers could certainly lean heavily on Harris and fellow running back Jaylen Warren without Johnson in the lineup. That doesn't mean the coaching staff doesn't believe in quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' remaining wide receivers.

Those players will need to make plays, as well, if the Steelers are going to right the ship.

But if the Steelers can establish their running game as they did so effectively in the second half of last season when they averaged 146 yards per game on the ground, it will open things up for everything else.

"We got behind and we were trying to play catch up," said Pickett of last week's game. "That goes back to us just being successful on early downs, staying out of third-and-longs, and playing on time with the football. So, (running the ball) is a task that we got to get on earlier in the game."

Not only will that help the Steelers offensively, but it won't hurt defensively, either, keeping a unit missing defensive lineman Cam Heyward off the field.