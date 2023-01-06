5 for Friday: Steelers need help? It's happened before

And the game went to overtime, tied at 29. The Raiders kicked a field goal on the opening possession of overtime, with the Chargers answering with one of their own to tie the game again at 32 with 4:35 remaining.

The Raiders drove to Los Angeles 46 with two minutes remaining in overtime when running back Josh Jacobs picked up seven yards on a run with 38 seconds remaining. The Chargers called timeout.

With Los Angeles apparently not content to take the tie, the Raiders picked up 10 yards on another Jacobs run on the next play, called timeout and then kicked the game-winning field goal to send the Chargers home for the season and boost the Steelers into the playoffs.

Those close calls – both ways – are nothing new for Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

"Too many," he said when asked how many times he's been through this. "Yeah. I'm not going to get too high or too low. You take your lumps when you lose. But you also learn when you win. December had to be our month to get to this point. It was. Now, we're in January with a chance to get to the playoffs."

Heyward has been with the Steelers since they selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

And while last season worked out in favor of Heyward and the Steelers, the previous two times they needed help, they didn't get it or failed to win their final game, making it a moot point.

In 2019, the Steelers, who played all but two games that season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, were 8-5 before losing their next two games. Still, they entered the final week of the season needing a win and a loss or tie by the Titans at Houston.

In that instance, it didn't work out. Not only did the Steelers lose to the Ravens, 28-10, the Titans also won, beating the Texans, 35-14.

In 2018, things were even more crazy. At 8-6-1, the Steelers hosted the Bengals needing a win or tie coupled with a loss or tie by the Ravens to win the AFC North. They also could get into with a win or a tie by the Colts and Titans to get in as a Wild Card.

The Steelers got their win, 16-13, with the game ending with several minutes remaining in Baltimore's game at M&T Bank Stadium. But the Ravens edged the Browns, 26-24, as several of the Steelers and many of their fans watched the game play out on the stadium replay board.