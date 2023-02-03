5 For Friday: Tomlin's personal touch with players matters

• The Steelers won't be playing outside the United States in 2023, but they should be doing so very soon.

At his press conference last week, team president Art Rooney II again expressed an interest in playing an international game, even if it means giving up a home game to do so.

"We'd like to play at home for sure, and are reluctant to give up a home game," Rooney said. "But the other side of the coin is, we're fortunate to have fans in other countries and would like to play in front of them once in a while. So, I expect in the near future, we'll be in another international game."

Mexico City would be the natural choice. The Steelers have a large fanbase in the country and Mexico is the team's International Home Market. But Mexico City wasn't a possibility in 2023 because of renovations being made at Estadio Azteca.

"We can't play in Mexico this coming season," Rooney said. "But I definitely would like to play a game in Mexico again sometime soon. We have a great fan base down there. We have the right now under this new international program that the League has to have more of a presence in Mexico and we now have a preseason television agreement down there. Our preseason games are going to be on in Mexico. Our radio broadcasts are on in Mexico. It's a presence that we're going to continue to try to build on."