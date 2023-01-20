5 for Friday: Pickett wasting no time getting back to work

"I think full ownership of the offense," he said of the next step he needs to take individually. "When I first started this season, it was 'Alright, I get to play. A, B, C, the basics and move on to the next play.' Now, the more comfortable you get, you're seeing things a step faster. You're taking advantage of alert plays in the system that you can get more shot plays from.

"They're giving me more responsibility from that aspect of it and giving me the green light to go do more things. I think complete ownership of the system is really what I want to do. And that will take our offense to the next level."

The Steelers went 7-5 in Pickett's starts this season. And that was the most important statistic – wins. But there weren't enough of them to get the Steelers into the playoffs this season, largely thanks to the 2-6 hole in which the Steelers placed themselves with a slow start.

The team also finished the season on a 7-2 roll, however, and that can't be overlooked.

Pickett found himself watching last weekend's playoff games and wondering about what could have been.

"I watched a lot of them," he said of the slate of first-round playoff games. "You can always learn a lot from watching live games, especially playoff football. But, very disappointing that we didn't get in. We started playing our best football toward the end of the season. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole at the beginning."

Avoiding that slow start in 2023 will be critical. That's why Pickett isn't taking time off. He wants that mastery of the offense. He wants to hit the ground running in 2023.

The Steelers showed they have what it takes to win – if they play consistently. And Pickett is a big part of that.