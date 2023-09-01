5 for Friday: Steelers finalize aggressive offseason

The Steelers know how they finished last season, and they see Seumalo as a clear upgrade to that line. They also have seen how players such as Moore have taken their game to another level.

"I think we caught a little bit of a rhythm. We found some offensive cohesiveness," Moore said of how the Steelers finished last season on a 7-2 run. "I just feel like there's a certain type of swagger we have. I could feel that elevating last year as we ended the season. If we can start based off how we finished last season, we can continue to grow."

And a 3-0 preseason in which the first-team offense scored touchdowns on all five possessions it was on the field did nothing to dispel that swagger.

"Preseason was definitely a confidence boost to show a baseline of where we are," Moore said. "But obviously, none of that means anything. We'll find out pretty soon. I like where we are."

• You have to like the aggressiveness with which the Steelers attacked the entire 2023 offseason.

They weren't messing around at all. But you can be aggressive when you're not paying your quarterback big money.

The Ravens and Browns are already at that point where their quarterbacks are now taking up a huge part of their salary cap. The Bengals, who have yet to sign Joe Burrow to a long-term extension but soon will, are going to be there, as well.

That's one big reason the Steelers have been able to build what is easily the deepest roster in the AFC North – if not the entire AFC.

And when they haven't had the kind of depth they wanted, they've been proactive in addressing the issue. Witness the signings of linebacker Kwon Alexander early in training camp and the addition of cornerback Desmond King this week following his unexpected release by the Texans.

But having enough depth is always an issue. Injuries are going to happen along the course of a 17-game season.

What needs to be avoided is a rash of injuries at one or two positions.