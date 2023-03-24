5 for Friday: Steelers building overall depth

There's been a lot of speculation after the Steelers signed offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo earlier this week what the team's starting line would look like in 2023.

A lot of different possibilities have been bandied about.

And that was the point of the signing just a couple of days after the team also added guard Nick Herbig in free agency, as well.

With those two signings, the Steelers now have six interior offensive linemen – James Daniels, Mason Cole, Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green along with Seumalo and Herbig – who have at least one full season of starting experience in the NFL under their belts.

You can only start three, but depth also is critical.

The competition created by these signings should bring out the best of all six players. And if it doesn't bring out the best in an individual, he won't be in the starting lineup.

Now, you can be certain the coaching staff has an idea who will be manning those spots in an ideal world. But football is often less than ideal because of injuries.

Cole, for example, gutted his way through an ankle injury last season that saw him in a walking boot on plenty of Mondays during the season. With the additions of both Seumalo and Herbig – both of whom have center backgrounds – that might not be as necessary in 2023 as it was last season.