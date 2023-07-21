5 for Friday: Highsmith contract caps offseason work

So, the start of training camp was an opportunity to learn what players had been doing the entire offseason because you just didn't have time to get around the entire locker room during minicamp.

But now, the stories have already been written about all of the new guys. We know who has put on weight, who has lost it and who is trying a different approach to the season.

It's part of the NFL's year-round blitz to keep itself in the public eye. And we love it. We love talking year-round about a sport that realistically takes up 20 or so weekends per year.

It's a beautiful thing.

At this time of the year, the reports coming out of camps across the league are who showed up at camp with an injury. Or, it's who is holding out wanting a new contract.

It's seldom good news, unless it's a contract extension like the one Highsmith signed.

Of course, there will still be the obligatory reports of this or that player showing up "in the best shape of his life." That's a given. Nobody shows up in the worst shape of their lives.

That's reserved for those covering the team in the media.

• Tooling around the internet or looking at social media, you'll see a lot of posts, stories and questions regarding whether or not Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada will "unleash" Kenny Pickett this season.

The real question should be not about the Steelers allowing Pickett to do more. They will. He now has 13 games worth of NFL experience under his belt.

No, the real question should be how much more efficient will Pickett be in his second season at quarterback?

In the 10 games in which he started and finished the game last season, Pickett attempted 357 passes. Now, we don't pretend to be mathematical wizards here, but that seems to work out to be an average of 35.7 passes per game.